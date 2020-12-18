HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini said a COVID-19 surge in Haverhill is making it difficult for residents to find a place to be tested — often forcing them to wait days for an appointment.
That caused him to search for an organization that would provide free testing to residents before Christmas, the next holiday when people are expected to gather with relatives and friends, potentially spreading the virus. He found it, and already people have flocked to fill 150 appointments that were offered.
"For weeks we have been bombarded with requests for more testing," the mayor said. "There is a large pent-up demand."
In searching for a company to provide testing to residents before Christmas, the mayor said he contacted state health officials, who were unable to help because the demand for testing is so high across Massachusetts. He also reached out to many private testing organizations.
"No one was able to accommodate what we needed," he said.
So he said he turned to his niece, who is the owner of AFC Urgent Care in Methuen.
"I have been very transparent about the fact that my niece, Lisa Savinelli Williams, has an interest in this company," Fiorentini said. "I am in the process of filing the proper disclosure forms.
"The citizens of Haverhill should be very grateful that when no one else could provide this critically needed service, Lisa stepped up to the plate to help out her hometown," he said.
AFC Urgent Care is scheduled to provide free testing for Haverhill residents on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the city's Highway Department garage, 500 Primrose St., Fiorentini said. More testing is expected to be scheduled by AFC before the end of the year, he said.
People with appointments will park outside the Highway Department garage and be tested inside the building, unlike some other testing sites in Haverhill which used a drive-through method.
Testing by AFC is available to Haverhill residents who are asymptomatic — people who are not experiencing any symptoms of the virus. Residents who are experiencing symptoms are advised to seek treatment at a medical care facility, the company said.
Fiorentini said people must preregister online because there is a limit to the number of tests that can be given each day. As soon as AFC posted available test appointments for Saturday, 150 slots were booked by the public almost immediately, the mayor said. Due to that demand, the company opened up another 100 slots for Saturday.
Starting Sunday, AFC will begin online booking of Tuesday appointments. Registration is at clockwisemd.com/hospitals/5829/visits/new. When people register, they will be given a specific time for their test, the mayor said.
"Do not show up without an appointment as we cannot test anyone who has not preregistered," he said.
Fiorentini said he hopes AFC administers a total of 1,500 free tests to residents by the end of the year.
He said the city is paying the $115 cost per test with CARES Act money Haverhill received from the federal government to help with pandemic-related issues. He said the city's CARES Act money must be used by Dec. 30.
"We will use some CDBG (federal Community Development Block Grant) money to extend testing into early next year if needed," he said.
Fiorentini said AFC is using only the PCR test, which he said is considered the best available. Results are expected to be available in 24 to 48 hours and people tested will receive notification only if they are infected with the virus.
"We really wanted to provide testing in the city prior to the Christmas holiday, and we are very fortunate that AFC Urgent Care Methuen has agreed to come here and provide this service for us," the mayor said.
Haverhill is in the state's red high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread, with a positivity rate of more than 9 percent, according to state health officials. That means 9 percent of people who get tested for the virus are found to be infected.
To help prevent additional spread of the virus, Fiorentini is asking residents to "stay in their bubble" and take every reasonable precaution.
"There is community spread and there is lots of it," he said. "Treat everyone you meet as though they have the virus."