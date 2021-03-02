HAVERHILL — Hundreds of homes across the city — in both urban neighborhoods and rural areas — are without power due to the windstorm, and some residents affected must endure a bitterly cold Tuesday night before electricity is restored Wednesday, National Grid officials said.
Urban areas of the city such as the Acre and rural areas like the Chadwick Pond neighborhood were left without power after strong winds dropped tree limbs onto wires, the company said.
Power will be restored to many customers by Tuesday night, but others have to wait until as late as noon Wednesday, National Grid said. Customers having to wait until Wednesday face a cold night without power — a low of 20 degrees and wind gusts up to 32 mph. Temperatures will rise Wednesday, reaching a high of 46, forecasters said.
National Grid officials said the storm has affected many communities and restoration of service is being done as quickly as possible, but cannot be completed in just one day due to the high number of repairs that must be made.
Here's a closer look at the situation in Haverhill, based on information from National Grid:
Nearly 30 customers in the Westland Terrace neighborhood who lost power early Tuesday morning should regain it by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Nearly 200 customers in the Mill Street and Plug Pond areas should have service restored by 8 p.m. Tuesday, while about 30 customers in the area of Merrimack Street can expect restoration a short time later, by 8:30 p.m.
Other pockets of outages will take longer to be restored.
About a dozen customers in the 12th Avenue/Main Street, Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Park areas along with pockets of five customers or less on Moore Street, Auburn Street and Arlington Street will not see their power restored until as late as noon Wednesday.
About 10 customers in the Amesbury Line Road area should have power restored at noon Wednesday.
On the Bradford side of the Merrimack River, small pockets of customers on Bradford Avenue, South Cogswell Street and Kingsbury Avenue near Chadwick Pond must also wait until noon Wednesday for power to be restored.
About a dozen customers on South Lakeside Road, Lily Pond Road and Barker Street next to Chadwick Pond will have power restored by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
National Grid spokesman Robert Kievra said the strong winds persisted for much of Tuesday, creating additional outages and making power restoration difficult.
"As always, the safety of our crews remains our highest priority," he said.
"We have more than 1,800 personnel in New England activated (1,300 in Massachusetts) as part of emergency response operations," he said. "Those crews include overhead line crews, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, transmission, wires down and substation workers."
Across the state, the storm knocked out power to a total of 89,883 customers at varying times, according to National Grid. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday 6,570 were still without power and 83,313 had regained electricity.