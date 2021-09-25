HAVERHILL —Team Haverhill’s River Ruckus, a fun-filled, day-long festival, returned for it’s 10th year on Saturday.
The free community festival featured a classic car show, live bands, a Kids Zone, the Community Corner, art and history tours, local food, a beer garden and a spectacular fireworks display over the Merrimack River.
The River Ruckus stage featured headliner Buffalo Tom, along with The Unlikely Candidates, Tall Heights, James Renner and Red Tail Hawk.
The Kids Zone included balloon artistry, professional face painting, bouncy-basketball, a master Lego builders challenge, a chalk walk and obstacle course, and a Sea Creature Touch by Mass Audubon’s Joppa Flats of Newburyport.