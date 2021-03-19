HAVERHILL — Just before 9 a.m., about 2,400 customers lost power along South Main Street, or Route 125, in the city.
Several traffic lights were also out in the area.
According to National Grid, the outage began around 8:48 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m. The outage's cause was not immediately known.
The area of the outage extends from Bradford Square to just past Academy Lanes.
There is also a smaller outage downtown, in the Washington Street neighborhood.
About 67 homes and businesses were without power there as of 9 a.m. That power is also expected to be restored around 11 a.m.
