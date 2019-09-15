HAVERHILL — Parents are complaining about Hunking School being about 160 students over its original design capacity, but school officials say the extra children are not causing overcrowded classrooms or other problems with the learning environment.
The extra students are, however, part of a list of growing pains at Haverhill's newest school, which cost $61 million to build and opened in December of 2016.
Hunking was designed to house 1,004 students, but as the new year gets underway, it has 1,167 students, according to school Superintendent Margaret Marotta, who indicated the school passed its last building inspection.
Class sizes range from 21 to 28 at the Hunking, which has about 50 more students than last year, she said.
Marotta said the increase is due to no one thing and that the addition of a special education classroom, and a few students per grade and the population can rise by 50 pretty quickly when there are nine grades (K-8) in the school.
"We know that middle school class sizes are an issue across the district," she said. "We added space at St. James and that helped on the other side of the bridge. But the Bradford middle schoolers want to be at Hunking — like every one else. That’s what happens when you have one facility that is far more attractive than the others. The long term solution is a new Consentino school. We know that."
After hearing complaints from parents of Hunking children as well as teachers who quietly reached out to members of the School Committee about the student population being over capacity, School Committee members Maura Ryan-Ciardiello and Scott Wood Jr. toured the building last week with Principal Shannon Gilligan.
She took the group to regular classrooms and also to "project rooms" that were not designed as regular classrooms but where classes are being held due to the extra students.
One project room is used as an occupational therapy room, while another is a grade eight classroom that Gilligan said was needed to reduce grade eight overcrowding this year.
Another project room was transformed into a reading resource room, yet the school has its own library.
"The project rooms are great, but they weren't being utilized, necessarily," Gilligan said.
She said classrooms are not overcrowded, noting that most class sizes are in the low-to-mid 20s range, and that the makeshift classrooms — rooms originally designed as project rooms for non-specific projects and a "tech'' room for computer technology — are working fine as classrooms.
Gilligan said that using a project room as a classroom does not prevent students from doing lab work in their science classrooms. That's because the rooms that were originally designed for science classes are also equipped with sinks and lab devices, so lab work is done there, she said.
Using the "tech'' room as a classroom does not impact students' ability to use technology for class projects, because students in the upper grades all have Chromebooks, which Gilligan said can be used in any classroom as well as hallway lounge/work areas.
The extra 160 students have not made class sizes excessive because spreading those students over a school designed for 1,004 students has far less impact than adding them to a smaller building would, school officials said.
Two small faculty rooms are now used by school adjustment counselors, Gilligan said, while teachers continue to use two larger rooms.
"With the number of students we have, even if it was 1,004, we have a lot of supports here," Gilligan said. "We have two special education programs here and we need rooms like this (project room) to take care of our population."
She said she has three classrooms designated for students on the autism spectrum.
Ryan-Ciardiello said that she and Wood decided to visit the Hunking after Hunking parent Kelley McNulty spoke out at the Sept. 12 School Committee meeting about concerns with overcrowding and the use of project rooms and a technology room for regular classes.
McNulty also expressed concerns with an ELL class at the Hunking in which bi-lingual students are interpreting for non-English speaking students.
"Based on what I saw, there are too many children in the school's ELL program for the amount of staff," Ryan-Ciardiello said. "I'm saddened these children are not be receiving the services they need and deserve."
She said class sizes of 21 to 28 don't seem that high, but that they are higher than at the Whittier Middle School, which she said appeared to have benefited more from the district's Right Size Plan.
Ryan-Ciardiello said she was impressed with Hunking's food program, which she said offers a variety of healthy hot and cold food items.
"They are teaching children to make healthy choices starting at a young age and they are doing an excellent job," she said. "Throughout the building, children were extremely well behaved, they looked happy and classrooms were nicely decorated."
Wood said he was also impressed with the school and noted that students he saw were engaged in learning.
"I also thought they were extremely well behaved as well," he said. "But the one thing we need is to keep an eye on the overall population of the building, as it is clearly exceeded the number it was built for."
Asked about the STEM program the school was originally designed to have and which was touted to taxpayers who helped fund the school, Gilligan said she did not know why the program does not exist this year.
Marotta said the STEM program at the Hunking had ended prior to her being appointed superintendent.
Responding to concerns of parents that students from across the river are being bused to the Hunking this year, Marotta said these are students who were previously recruited from across the district to be part of Hunking's STEM program.
She said that when that program ended, those students were allowed to continue attending the Hunking.
"The lines at the Hunking didn't move," Marotta said, explaining that if there is room, the Hunking also accepts the siblings of students with special needs who attend the Hunking, so that both siblings are in the same building. Some of them may come from across the district, she said.