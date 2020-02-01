HAVERHILL — Driving north on Interstate 495 before the evening commute will probably take longer Tuesday and Wednesday.
The right lane on the northbound side of the highway will be closed between Exits 48 and 49 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The closure is necessary to repair and realign the temporary barrier that is adjacent to the highway, the agency said.
MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays.
Those traveling through the area can expect delays and are advised to reduce speed and use caution.
The schedule for this major infrastructure project, rebuilding the bridge over the Merrimack River, depends on the weather and is subject to change without notice.
Advance warning signs will notify motorists about the closure and provide updates. For more information on the project, visit www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report problems related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.