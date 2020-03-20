HAVERHILL — Drivers should expect possible delays on Interstate 495 north Monday and Tuesday, when the state will close a single northbound right lane and a single southbound lane in Haverhill during daytime hours.
MassDOT officials said the closures are necessary to extend the temporary barrier northbound at the River Street overpass and southbound at Industrial Avenue as part of the bridge replacement project.
The closures affect a single right lane on I-495 north between Exits 48 and 49 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a single left lane on I-495 south between Exits 48 and 50 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Advance warning signs will be used to notify the traveling public about the planned closure and provide updates.
For more information on the project, visit online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
MassDOT encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. Those traveling through the area should expect delays and should reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this major infrastructure project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.