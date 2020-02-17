HAVERHILL — Drivers should expect possible delays on Interstate 495 south in Haverhill this Wednesday and Thursday due to work to replace and widen the northbound and southbound highway bridges crossing the Merrimack River.
State Department of Transportation officials said they will close a single left lane on I-495 southbound in Haverhill between exits 48 and 49. The work will be done Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
MassDOT officials said the closures are necessary to perform joint repairs to the southbound abutment.
The work is part of a project to replace a bridge that has had many potholes and other problems in recent years. The project area extends from approximately Exit 48 south of the bridges to approximately Exit 49 north of the bridges.
Advance warning signs will be used to notify travelers about the planned closure and provide updates.
For more information about the project, visit online at mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.