HAVERHILL — Drivers on Interstate 495 will face lane closures this week northbound and southbound between exits 48 and 50.
The closures will cause traffic delays, state transportation officials said.
Officials said the lane closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that the closures are necessary for bridge work at River Street and the Ward Hill Connector overpass.
The lane closures are as follows: Single northbound left lane between exits 48 and 49 from Monday through Thursday.
Single southbound left lane between exits 48, 49 and 50 on Monday, Thursday and Friday.
Single northbound right lane between exits 48 and 49 on Friday.
Warning signs will be used on the highway to notify drivers about the planned closures and provide updates.
For more information on the project, visit mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge.
For questions or to report issues related to construction, the public can email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.
State transportation officials encourage drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
The schedule for this project is weather dependent and subject to change without notice, officials said.