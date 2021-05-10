HAVERHILL — Drivers are being warned of temporary lane closures happening this week on Interstate 495 south in Haverhill as part of the Merrimack River bridge construction project.
State transportation officials said they will temporarily close right lanes on I-495 south between exits 50 and 49 Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The right shoulder of the southbound stretch will also be closed on the Exit 50/49 ramp Monday and Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., officials said. A single right lane will be closed between exits 49 and 48 on Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., officials said.
Advance warning signs will be used on site to notify drivers about the closures and provide updates.
State officials are encouraging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and use caution when traveling through these areas.
All scheduled work is weather dependent, state officials said.
For more information on the project, visit online at www.mass.gov/i495haverhillbridge. For questions or to report issues related to construction, email I495HaverhillBridge@dot.state.ma.us.