HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced that crews will implement overnight lane closures on Interstate 495 north and southbound between exits 48 and 49 in Haverhill, Sunday nights through Thursday nights, from May 12 through May 23.
The lane closures are necessary to allow contractors to install steel beams on the new I-495 bridge over the Merrimack River, MassDOT officials said.
The lane closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., May 12-23 to prepare for and facilitate the structural steel erection.
In addition, “rolling roadblocks” will be used to safely deliver the beams into the work zone (details and hours described below).
These short term "rolling roadblocks" will be performed intermittently from approximately 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. Law enforcement will utilize the “rolling roadblocks” to stop traffic on I-495 for short periods of time.
Signs, traffic control devices and law enforcement officers will be deployed to guide drivers through the work zone. All work is weather dependent and is subject to change without notice.
Lane closures:
I-495 north - One left lane - 8 to 10 p.m.
I-495 north - Two left lanes - 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-495 south - One left lane - 8 to 10 p.m.
I-495 south - Two left lanes - 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.