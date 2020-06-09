HAVERHILL — Fearful of losing her rights as an American citizen, Haverhill resident Rosa Corporan, 22, was in tears as she asked for her voice to be heard.
"I want my life to matter ... I want to be seen as a person," she said. "I have rights ... they belong to me and I don't want them taken away because of the color of my skin. I have a right to be alive and to have a family and to have a great life, just like everyone else."
From being treated differently in public to being targeted by police because of their skin color, Corporan and more than a dozen other Haverhill residents from various walks of life told stories of being discriminated against during a community forum held Monday at Northern Essex Community College.
They asked for changes to how Haverhill police are hired, fired and disciplined, for more accountability and transparency by police, and for an end to discrimination.
The forum, hosted by the local POSE Inc. organization (Power of Self Education), was held in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed May 25 while being arrested by Minneapolis police. An officer knelt on Floyd's deck for nearly nine minutes. The death has set off protests across the country, as thousands of people demand an end to racism and police brutality.
The event brought together a panel that included a dozen local leaders in education, law enforcement, city government and state government. Their role was mostly to listen to what the community had to say, but they also offered brief comments about the situation in Minneapolis.
As the rules of the forum dictated, none of the panelists was allowed to respond to citizens who spoke. They were allowed only to listen.
Husband and wife Dennis and Kat Everett of Haverhill, founders of POSE, coordinated the event as a way to create a public platform for community members to speak directly to the Police Department, the superintendent of schools and elected officials about race and human rights at the local level.
Ismael Matias, 72, and Fermin DeLacruz, 74, members of the Latino Coalition of Haverhill, spoke at the forum. They said they want to continue building on the relationships their group has developed with police, the mayor and the School Department.
"Clearly, if we are to see real change in our community we need to have more city officials who are people of color and more police who reflect the world of color that we live in," Matias said.
"This city is racist," said Zachary Onett, 30, as he explained how he and his wife, who is black, have been the targets of discrimination.
Onett cited instances where he and his wife have been ignored after entering popular downtown restaurants and where his wife is treated differently in stores than other customers are.
"I want everyone here to ask themselves, on a daily basis, what they are doing to change Haverhill for the future," Onett said.
In his brief remarks, Mayor James Fiorentini said he has confidence in the current leadership of the Haverhill Police Department, but it wasn't always that way.
"No group can ever thoroughly investigate themselves," Fiorentini said. "A civilian review board is necessary if we are going to solve problems before they arise."
Fiorentini referred to calls to defund the police as "misguided" because "it doesn’t make the need for police officers go away."
Police Chief Alan DeNaro and others at the forum, expressed disgust with the actions of the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of Floyd. Three others officers there have been charged as well.
DeNaro called for a restructuring of police departments and how police services are provided to better respond to the needs of everyone in the community, and not just a particular segment of society.
"I'm committed and my agency is committed to moving past our traditional paradigms (models) on how we function," DeNaro said. "However, any change must start with our elected officials ... without government action, the problems we are facing will continue to perpetuate."
As he stepped up to the microphone, resident Hector Montalvo, 50, carried a sign that read "honor your oath." He called for a citizens board to oversee police accountability. He said citizen complaints about police are often "swept under the rug."
"Change your policies ... treat people with respect and stop the use of choke holds," Montalvo went on to say, directing his comments to police officials in the room.
Gabriela Vargas, 16, the younger sister of state Rep. Andy Vargas, told the panel that as a white Latina student and acting president of the student council at Haverhill High School, she still experiences racism.
She called for a more diverse teaching staff, a more diverse curriculum and for teachers to receive diversity training.
"In order for our students to feel supported and seen as a person,'' she said, "they need to see that in the faculty, in the administration and in the city.''