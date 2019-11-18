' I want to make a difference ... through reading'

HAVERHILL — Angelina Joy Lucia loves to read so much that she's working hard to pass her passion on to others.
Since April, Angelina, a seventh-grader at JG Whittier Middle School, has collected more than 1,300 books for children ages newborn to 18 years old, distributing them to Emmaus House, Boston area hospitals, Schools on Wheels, the Mass Migrant Program, and her former teachers’ classroom libraries at Walnut Square, Pentucket Lake and Whittier.
She also stocks a free Little Free Library which she installed in her front yard and for neighborhood children and adults to use.
"I receive donations from friends and family and random people who've heard about my project," she said. "Whenever I return to the Emmaus House food pantry, the book case is always empty so I'm constantly refilling it."
Angelina is a member of Temple Emanu-El in Haverhill, where preparation for students about to become b’nei mitzvah — when Jewish children assume the rights and obligations of Jewish adults — includes activities focusing on Torah (the Bible), worship, and deeds of kindness.
"I've always loved reading, and for my bat mitzvah I decided to collect books and encourage kids to read as my service project," she said. "I know a lot of people don't like to read, and I get it. I was able to have access to things that interest me, but not everyone does, which is why I think some people don't like reading."
In addition to collecting new and lightly used books, she's been hosting monthly literacy events for children and their families.
"I try to collect to cool books that will motivate kids and teens to read," she said.
This past summer, she hosted a yoga, meditation, and mindfulness literacy event on her front lawn, which combined reading with health and wellness. Promoting reading is as important as collecting books to donate, she said.
Angelina said that the summer before she turned 5, her mom taught her to read, which "changed my life for the better."
She tells younger children that "being read to and reading is an important part of life; it can help with stress relief, focus, mental stimulation, and memory."
Debra Levasseur, director of the Temple Emanu-El Religious School, said, "Angie has worked unbelievably hard on her bat mitzvah project, bringing books and the joy of reading to so many."
Anyone interested in donating to Angie’s Bat Mitzvah book project should bring new or barely used books to Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St.
You can also leave her a suggestion as to where books are needed.
Angelina said she will be sure to get them in the hands of those who need good books.
"I'm going to continue this until my bat mitzvah, and I might even continue it as I want to make a difference in the world through reading," she said.