HAVERHILL — City officials hosted a ceremony Friday, July 22, to dedicate a granite bench at Swasey Field in memory of Mike Ryan, a Haverhill native who played for the Boston Red Sox and other major league baseball teams.
Despite the heat, more than 70 people attended the ceremony. Among the crowd was Ryan’s wife of 53 years, Suzanne Ryan, his brother Jimmy, cousin Paul and plenty of other family members and friends.
Ryan died in his sleep in July 2020 at his home in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, the Red Sox organization announced. He was 78.
He played for the Red Sox during the legendary 1967 “Impossible Dream” season.
A catcher known for his defensive ability, Ryan appeared in 229 games for the Sox from 1964 to 1967. He played in 79 games for Boston during its run to the 1967 World Series. He made one appearance in that series, which the Red Sox lost in the seventh and deciding game.
In December of 1967, Ryan was traded to Philadelphia. He was with the Phillies for the next six seasons, playing in 392 games in that stretch, before wrapping up his big league career with 15 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1974.
In December of 1999, The Eagle-Tribune ranked Ryan No. 13 in its “Top 25 athletes of the 20th century” from the region.
