HAVERHILL — Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill are enjoying their new music room. And why not? It’s filled with new musical instruments they are eager to learn how to play.
So far, it’s been a cacophony of honks, squeaks and thumps when club members gather to create whatever sounds they can coax from trumpets, saxophones, recorders, keyboards, drums and other instruments.
A few members, however, have basic skills they’ve gained on their own or by taking lessons at school.
Car mogul Ernie Boch Jr., along with State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, visited the club recently as part of Boch’s Music Drives Us foundation.
Boch donated more than $7,500 worth of instruments to the club, including violins, flutes, acoustic guitars, a sound system, music books and more.
Camilla Jimenez, 11, is just getting started learning to play the piano, an instrument she’s long admired.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve loved the sound of the piano” she said.
But like other members of the club who’ve been stopping by the music room, she’s waiting for a teacher.
“Right now we have club members signing up for lessons,” said Javier Bristol, executive director. “Kids are interested in voice lessons, piano lesson, drum lessons and lessons on the other instruments we now have.”
He said Letriah Masters of the nonprofit Merrimack Valley Music and Arts agreed to offer financial help to club members from low-income families.
“We’re also working to provide scholarships to all of our club members who are interested in learning to play an instrument,” Bristol said. “And we are actively looking for volunteers who are willing to teach our club members.”
Cash Molten, 10, said he’s learning to play the trumpet at the Hunking School and is enjoying being with other kids at the club who are interested in learning to play an instrument.
“I decided on the trumpet because it seemed like a fun instrument to play,” Cash said.
The set of Ludwig drums was an immediate attraction to Jayden Renaud, 8, who has a set of drums at home and is learning to play.
“I didn’t know we were getting a music room with instruments, including a set of drums I can now practice on,” Jayden said. “My drum set is in my attic.”
Cassandra Diaz, the club’s director of operations, said many members can’t afford instruments or lessons.
Bristol credited DiZoglio for reaching out to Boch in an effort to help the club launch the program.
“A representative from Boch’s Music Drives Us foundation called me in July to say we would be receiving a grant to purchase $7,500 in instruments of our choice,” Bristol said. “We surveyed club members to determine what they were interested in and put together a list of instruments that many of our club members cannot afford to buy.”
With instruments on hand, the club converted an upstairs room into a music room.
“Several of our club members gave Ernie Boch and Diana DiZoglio a demonstration of their musical skills, performing on drums, trumpet, saxophone and vocals,” Bristol said. “They also toured our building and chatted with club members.”
He said his club members were excited to meet Boch and DiZoglio.
DiZoglio said she first met Boch several years ago when his Music Drives Us foundation donated to the Methuen YMCA’s music clubhouse.
“When I toured the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club and realized they didn’t have any instruments, I thought about how we could get creative and make a music clubhouse like the one at the Methuen YMCA,” DiZoglio said. “As a kid growing up, music was important to me as I found a lot of peace and joy in music, taking lessons whenever my mother could afford them. And it provided me with an outlet for expression.”
She said she reached out to Boch, and ultimately was able to secure a donation for the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club.
“He was really impressed with the club and was happy to make the contribution,” she said about Ernie Boch Jr.
Following Boch and DiZoglio’s visit, club members gathered in the club’s art room and created thank-you cards which they mailed to Boch and DiZoglio.
The club currently offers a dance program and a cheer program, as well as arts program where club members learn to paint and draw and how to take creative photographs.
For more information, contact Cassandra Diaz, director of operations, at 978-374-6171, ext. 101.