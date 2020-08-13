Investigators to interview witnesses about fire at Victorian home in Haverhill

HAVERHILL — Investigators are still probing the cause of Tuesday night's two-alarm fire that displaced four families and heavily damaged a four-apartment Victorian home at 8 Vine St.
Investigators said they are focusing on a shed next to the home that they believe was the origin point of the fire.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said officials plan to interview several potential witnesses on Thursday and that any information obtained could help determine how the shed caught fire, spreading flames to the house.
"The shed was the origin, but we just don't know what happened," Laliberty said.
Fourteen people escaped unharmed, he said.
Laliberty said there were trash bins in the shed and there was also a couch close to the house, although the couch was not where the fire started.
"Based on the amount of damage, the couch was a victim of the fire and not the start of it," he said. "Based on burn patterns, it was not the origin of the fire."
The fire was reported at 6:39 p.m., the chief said.
Lalibery said the building might have to be demolished due to the extent of the damage to electrical, plumbing and other systems.
"The guys did a great job knocking it (the fire) down,'' he said of firefighters. "Unfortunately it got into the attic.''
He said firefighters also did a great job keeping the blaze from spreading to another home about 12 feet away from the Victorian building, and also from spreading to a big barn about four feet away. Both buildings were a concern, as was another home 15 to 20 feet away, he said.
Firefighters remained on the scene overnight to respond to any flareups, Laliberty said.
Deb Duxbury, director of emergency and volunteer services for the American Red Cross, said that following the fire, and because of COVID-19 distancing rules, her team contacted the four displaced families by phone and a Red Cross representative then delivered credit cards to each family to use for food, clothing and lodging. Each family member was also provided with a hygiene kit, while children were given stuffed animals to hold onto during the traumatic experience.
"The next step is for a follow-up case worker to contact each family to see how we can further assist them," Duxbury said.
According to city assessor records, the home was built around 1890 and has four apartment units and a total of 16 rooms. The home is known for its Victorian-style spire, which sits atop the third floor.
Vine Street is an inner-city area just north of downtown and at the southern edge of the Acre neighborhood.