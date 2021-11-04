ANDOVER — It’s Back to the Future for everyone supporting Ironstone Farm this year by attending the charity’s gala Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Andover Country Club. People can buy either in-person or virtual tickets to attend the event.
The gala is Ironstone Farm’s major fundraiser of the year, supporting the nonprofit programs in Andover that provide therapy and educational programs for children with special needs, returning veterans and others.
This year’s gala honors Diane Lindsay Tower of Andover Animal Hospital and her family, and the RAYVETS, local members of the Raytheon Employee Veterans Network, for the work they’ve done to continue the six-decade tradition of Ironstone Farm, while preparing it for the future. For tickets, visit www.ironstonefarm.org/gala, or call 978-475-4056, ext. 107.
Sponsor a lamp pole for the holidays
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is looking to decorate the downtown for the holidays and is offering a street lamp pole program.
For a donation of $100, the Chamber will hang an 18-inch decorated wreath with a banner highlighting your business/name. Two lamp posts are $150 and three are $200. Please apply by Nov. 10.
All sponsored street lamp poles are in the downtown on Merrimack Street, Washington Street, Wingate Street and parts of Essex Street and will be displayed throughout the holiday season.
For more information, contact Kate Martin at kate@haverhillchamber.com.
Helping to research William Sydney Thayer
HAVERHILL — Bethany Burtch of Austin, Texas, a recent graduate of the University of Texas, is interning at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and is helping to research William Sydney Thayer (1829-1864) of Haverhill, a former U.S. Consul General.
Her contact information was incorrectly listed in a previous announcement.
Anyone who has information about Thayer or any of his living relatives is asked to contact Bethany at bethanyaburtch@gmail.com.
Free holiday flower arranging
North Andover — A free class on creating holiday arrangements that showcase uncommon plants and custom designs will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 586 Mass. Ave.
Led by Deborah Trickett, an award-winning container garden designer with 30 years of experience, the class will feature drawings for demonstration arrangements. Masks must be worn by all who attend.
Sponsored by the North Andover Garden Club, registration is required at www.northandovergardenclub.com or by emailing northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com.
Library programs for November
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety in person and virtual programs. For more information and to register visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Masks are required for all indoor programs (ages 2 and up) regardless of vaccination status.
Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Holiday arrangements with Betty Sanders
Nov. 10 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Author Jan Brogan presents her new book “The Combat Zone: Murder, Race, and Boston’s Struggle For Justice.”
Nov. 16 from 4 to 5 p.m.: Virtual Pokemon drawing class for ages for ages 6 to 11.
Nov. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Claudia Fox Tree and Debby Irving present Decolonizing: Placing Indigenous Peoples in the Conversation.
Nov. 20 from 10 to 11 a.m.: Gratitude journaling for kids ages 7 and up.
Nov. 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Dr. Andrew Budson discusses Steps to Managing Memory, Alzheimer’s Disease, & Dementia.
Nov. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m.: Author Lynne Reeves discusses her latest book, “Dangers of An Ordinary Night.”
Nov. 30 from 3 to 4 p.m.: Virtual crafting class, autumnal paper lanterns.