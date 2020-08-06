HAVERHILL — Nearly 2,000 residents of the city were without power Wednesday afternoon in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias, as remnants of Tuesday night's wind-driven rain hampered Haverhill.
According to a National Grid outage map, 1,851 customers near Northern Essex Community College were without power Wednesday afternoon, some of them into Wednesday night.
Other outages are scattered across Bradford and Haverhill — some caused by problems that happened during the storm Tuesday and others from trees and tree limbs that fell Wednesday.
Some residents were still waiting to have their power turned back on Wednesday after losing it during the storm the night before.
Restoration times ranged from 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.
On Middle Road near NECC, residents heard a loud explosion around 3 p.m. Wednesday when a tree fell next to the entrance to Meadow Brook Conservation Area.
A witness said that after the tree fell, Haverhill police Officer Jared Brady put out a small brush fire caused by a downed live electrical wire as he waited for National Grid workers to arrive. Haverhill firefighters from Engine 3 also assisted by cutting up tree branches and limbs in the street so the National Grid crew could access the area.
National Grid was on the scene 20 minutes after the downed lines were reported, the witness said, and power was shut off to the area.
On Tuesday during the storm, the Police Department responded to 23 calls for either downed power lines or tree limbs, according to a daily incident log at the Police Department.
Staff reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.