Local communities were largely spared from the intensity of Tropical Storm Isaias, which killed at least eight people as it battered the East Coast early this week.
Municipal leaders across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire, reported minimal damage, despite the 50 mph wind gusts and heavy rain recorded by the National Weather Service.
Cleanup efforts were expected to be wrapped up within a day of the storm’s end. Scattered power outages were to be restored within the same amount of time, according to providers.
Area electricity impacts are relatively minor compared to states like Connecticut and New Jersey, where a staggering 1.6 million people were left in the dark in the wake of the storm, and restoration plans were more extensive.
National Grid announced the deployment of 2,500 workers across New England Wednesday to remove downed trees and fix broken polls and wires.
Many of them were sent to central and southern Massachusetts, where substantially more outages were reported compared to the eastern side of the Bay State, according to National Grid’s interactive online outage map.
Of more than 5,000 customers without power at midday across Massachusetts, 626 were in Essex County.
At the same time in New Hampshire, Eversource reported a mere 12 outages among 14,558 customers in Derry, along with 310 of the 11,772 customers in neighboring Londonderry.
Liberty Utilities, another Granite State electricity provider, reported 223 customers without power in Pelham. There are a total of 5,871 homes and businesses served there.
From Salem, Department of Public Works Director David Wholley attributed minimal storm damage to well-maintained catch basins and greenery. Few homes were without electricity there.
“There were some little limbs on Bluff street that were noticed and cleaned up early this morning,” he said. “Besides that, nothing major happened here. Everything was in good shape before the storm, which I like to think helped.”
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said he set out to assess the storm damage early Wednesday, but didn’t need to go far.
“The only house we know of that was damaged was mine,” he said. “But we’ll be fine.”
The mayor shared photos of a large tree propped against his home via Facebook. He said it was yet to be removed as of Wednesday afternoon.
“The tree removal companies are out straight right now,” he said. “We’ll have to assess the damage when we get the thing down.”
A downed tree fell on a van at the Haverhill Public Library, Fiorentini said, and another blocked the driveway of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission on Main Street.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.