Cora Berman, 4, is visiting her grandmother in Andover to celebrate the birthday of her younger cousin Jack.
The little girl from Texas was picking out — appropriately — toys from the Disney movie "Frozen'' with her grandmother Debbie Lowry at T.J. Maxx on Monday. They were planning indoor activities for when a cold snap hits this week.
“It typically snows when she visits, and I saw it’s potentially in the forecast tomorrow,” Lowry said Monday afternoon.
A cold snap will hit the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing with it icy roads, a bit of snow and possibly a new cold-weather record, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson.
The cold front will move in Tuesday between 4 and 7 p.m., Simpson said.
Whatever snow falls is unlikely to be enough snow for Cora to build a snowman. There may be a bit of snow as the cold air arrives, but it is not expected to accumulate in this area, Simpson said.
Parts of western Massachusetts will see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation, but snow likely won't stick in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire because the high for the day will be around 40 degrees, Simpson said.
It is expected to get colder overnight into Wednesday, he added, which will likely set records.
Simpson said Wednesday's high temperature is expected to be the lowest ever recorded for that date. The record for Nov. 13 was set in 1874 at 36 degrees in Boston. This Wednesday it is expected to be around 30 degrees, Simpson said.
Though lower temperatures than normal are expected, some area residents like Ann Aumais of Andover are trying to get through November without thinking about the weather.
“Preparing for winter? I’m not even preparing for Thanksgiving yet,” she said while passing through the Market Basket in North Andover Monday.
Fellow shopper Linda Lecomte of Andover is also just trying to get to Thanksgiving. Thankfully she has someone already in line to plow for her when the snow does start sticking, she said.
“I’m not looking forward to winter,” she said, adding that the early darkness each day is her least favorite part. “And it seems like people overreact at the first cold blast.”
Thankfully for Aumais and Lecomte, this November cold snap where temperatures will drop into the teens overnight is not indicative of a colder-than-normal winter to come, Simpson said.
"This (potential record) is pretty significant, but it doesn't mean anything for the year," he said. "You can't speculate in the long term from one day."
The thought of winter is on Mary McLaughlin’s mind. As the owner of Independent Tire & Auto in North Andover, she is seeing lots of people bringing their cars in to have snow tires put on. She said she hopes people have been investigating which tires would work best on their cars.
“Though they are called ‘all seasons,’ it typically mean three seasons,” McLaughlin said. “Snow tires have 60% better traction than all-seasons.”
Anywhere drivers go to have the tires on their cars changed, they will likely have to wait, she said — especially when snow starts to accumulate.