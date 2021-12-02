HAVERHILL — Jaffarian Volvo Toyota recently partnered with Marigold Montessori Haverhill to donate musical instruments for the school’s outdoor education area. This “Rainbow Trio Ensemble” includes Rainbow Bongos, Rainbow Metallophone and Rainbow Chimes. These instruments from Percussion Play are sized for little hands, have pentatonic tuning — no off-tune notes, and create a safe musical haven to explore new sounds in the fresh air.
“Musical exploration aligns well with our Montessori philosophy and provides many benefits including enhancing brain development, supporting non-verbal affective communication skills, improving spatial skills, and boosting academic achievement,” said Janet Begin, founder and co-teacher/leader.
“As we learn more and more about what makes children successful in the future, it’s important to move swiftly to support the Haverhill community to empower our children’s success,” said Gary Jaffarian, president and CEO of Jaffarian Volvo Toyota.
Marigold Montessori educates students ages 2.9 to 6 and is part of the Wildflower Network of micro-schools that promotes exploration, independence, and healthy development for children. Visit wildflowerschools.org/ma/marigold or email info@marigoldmontessori.org. Marigold Montessori is located at Trinity Church, 26 White St.
Women in business luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a women in business luncheon Tuesday, Dec. 7, from noon to 1:15 pm. at Joe Fish, 1120 Osgood St. Guest speaker is Kimberly Abare, president of New England Die Cutting.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non members and includes a hot lunch.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events,” or call 978-696-0900.
Winter coats needed
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House thrift shop at 111 Lafayette Square is currently accepting donations of new or gently used winter coats. Donations are accepted Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations cannot be accepted on Sundays, Mondays or Tuesdays.
Church exhibit extended through December
LAWRENCE — Due to its popularity, the exhibit, “175 Years of Lawrence’s Catholic Church History, 1846 to 2021,” has been extended through the month of December. Relics, artifacts and information from the Immaculate Conception Church, St. Mary’s, St. Anne’s, St. Augustine’s, St. Laurence O’Toole, Sacred Heart and Holy Rosary are on display along with items from some Protestant churches.
The exhibit is located in the gallery at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St., and is open daily from 9 a.m. to to 4 p.m. with free admission.
For more information, call 978-794-1655.
Common Ground names new executive director
HAVERHILL — Common Ground Ministries at 194 Winter St. has named Bill Spirdione of Haverhill as its new executive director. Spirdione served as a board member at Common Ground for the last several years and will continue to serve as an associate pastor at New Life Assembly of God Church until the end of the year. Spirdione begins his new job in January. Ron Mills, former executive director of Common Ground, will become chairman of the board and president. Common Ground serves the city’s low-income and homeless population. It operates a food pantry and serves breakfast Saturdays and Sundays and lunch every weekday.