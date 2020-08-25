SALEM, Mass. — A Haverhill woman facing charges after a teen was dragged by a car, leaving him bloody and crying for help, will be released.
Melanie Queenan's release comes after she spent the last seven months in jail following her arrest.
Salem Superior Court Judge Sal Tabit on Monday set conditions for the release of Queenan, 27, following her arraignment on charges of armed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Queenan and her boyfriend, Sandro Difut, both of Mulberry Street in Haverhill, were charged after the Jan. 31 incident in Haverhill.
Following indictments by the Essex County grand jury recently, Difut was also arraigned on similar charges in superior court Monday. The judge ordered that Difut will continue to be held without bail.
Police said Queenan and Difut took a 19-year-old Haverhill teen's wallet, phone and Suboxone and then dragged him with their car, leaving him bloody and crying for help on the street.
Prosecutor Lindsay Nasson described the incident as "particularly vicious" and said the teen's injuries could have been fatal. She filed paperwork and argued Queenan and Difut should be held without bail as dangers to society.
But defense attorney Timothy Connors said Queenan, who has a child, has no previous criminal record and has already spent the past seven months in jail after her arrest. He suggested she could be released with conditions, including a living and supervision arrangement with an older adult, Brian Frechette of Amesbury.
Frechette was in court Monday and said he previously "watched out" for Queenan and was willing to do so again. He said she could even work with him early mornings on commercial cleaning jobs.
The judge said Queenan could be released but must not have any contact with the victim, possess no weapons, use no alcohol or drugs, and wear a GPS monitoring bracelet. She also must abide by a curfew requiring her to be at Frechette's Amesbury address from 3 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
According to a Haverhill police report, the victim in the case, Jacob Baril, said he had a meeting with a man he knew only as "Sandro'' on Jan. 31 to go with him and his girlfriend to Lawrence to sell drugs.
When the trio met, Baril gave “Sandro” — later identified as Difut — two quantities of Suboxone to sell, Baril told police. According to the police report, the group then drove to Haffner's gas station in Lafayette Square in Haverhill, where Difut got out of the car to sell the drugs to a man Baril did not know.
The car, driven by Queenan and registered to Difut, then made its way to nearby Hale Street, according to the report. Queenan pulled over and asked Baril if he wanted to drive, and Baril and Difut both got out of the car, the report said.
Difut began assaulting Baril, punching him several times in the face after Baril asked for the money from the drug deal, according to the report.
Baril told police Difut kicked him in the face after he fell to the ground. When Baril asked for his cell phone which had been taken, he said Difut replied, "No, you're getting robbed,'' according to the police report.
Difut got back into the car and when Baril tried to take his belongings from the vehicle, it accelerated, dragging him, he told police.
Baril said he grabbed onto the back window of the car and tried to run with the vehicle, but burning pain in his feet caused by the dragging became too severe, according to the police report. Difut repeatedly punched Baril's fingers to try to release his grip while Difut and Queenan remained in the moving car as it dragged the teen, the report said. Baril was eventually left in the road.
Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a driver who happened to be traveling on Hale Street called 911 and stopped to assist Baril, who was crying out for help, the report said. Police were sent to the scene.
When officers arrived, they found the teen “hysterical and shaking” without shoes or socks on, according to the report.
The next court date for Queenan and Difut is Sept. 25 for a pretrial conference.
