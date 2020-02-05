Judge calls Kessel 'threat to the public'

HAVERHILL — Ian Kessel, the former Haverhill High football player sentenced to prison for robbing a man of drugs at gunpoint in 2016, sparred with a judge Tuesday in an effort to keep his medical marijuana card after failing a court-ordered drug test.
On probation following a December drug possession arrest, Kessel appeared before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling one day after he refused to submit to a random drug screening. The test had been a condition of his release after he was arrested following a traffic stop in possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana.
Dowling took the 23-year-old to task after finding out he also tested positive for marijuana, but has been unable to produce a medical marijuana card — despite his mother telling the court he has one, and furnishing a letter purported to be from his physician.
“How old are you? When are you going to get off the marijuana?” Dowling asked Kessel in court Tuesday.
He had been ordered to stay drug and alcohol free with the random screenings while his case was pending, regardless of whether he possessed a medical marijuana card.
“I want him to get off the marijuana," Dowling said. "He has an issue.”
When Kessel's attorney — and Kessel himself — attempted to contest Dowling's decision, the judge went so far as to call the man a “danger to the public” given his criminal history.
“He might want to tell his doctor that the judge doesn't want him on marijuana,” Dowling said. "He has a serious substance abuse issue, he's being tested on a regular basis and he's not providing samples. His record is replete with larcenies, B&E's. With his history, I think he presents a threat to the public.”
According to Kessel, he uses the drug to “take the edge off” and has “made great progress” since his December arrest. He told Dowling he started a job at a Haverhill Mobil station Monday and intends to work there full time.
Kessel agreed to remain off marijuana until his next court appearance in early April and will be randomly screened at Dowling's request.
In 2016, police arrested Kessel after he and co-defendant Dalvin Andino stole marijuana from a North Andover man at gunpoint in the parking lot of Bradford's Forest Acres apartment complex.
The victim initially said one of the defendants put a gun to his head and the pair stole $600, according to police. The robbery charge was later amended when the complaining victim said Kessel and Andino stole marijuana but not money.
Kessel pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of larceny and Superior Court Judge Timothy Feeley sentenced both him and Andino to one year in state prison for the crime.