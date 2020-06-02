HAVERHILL — A judge said he expects to decide Tuesday on a request by neighbors of Haverhill's first marijuana sales shop to close the business just days after it opened.
State Land Court Judge Robert Foster, who heard arguments in the case Monday, said he expects to make a decision by the time the court ends its work Tuesday afternoon.
Three businessmen who fought the opening of the shop, called Stem and owned by Caroline Pineau, are arguing that the shop's method of curbside pickup by customers violates Pineau's special permit granted by the city.
Attorneys for businessmen Lloyd Jennings, J. Bradford Brooks and Stavros Dimakis presented their arguments by teleconference to the judge Monday. They filed a preliminary injunction request Friday to close the shop at 124 Washington St. in the heart of downtown.
Jennings and Brooks, as L&B Realty Trust, are landlords for The Hidden Pig restaurant at 130 Washington St. Dimakis owns Mark's Deli at 2 Railroad Square across the street.
Stem, Haverhill's first retail marijuana shop, opened for business Saturday. The opening was not affected by the court filing. Business was also conducted at the shop on Sunday and Monday.
In the court hearing Monday morning, the shop opponents' attorneys Scott Schlager and Alvin Nathanson advocated for their clients' property rights during a continuation of a zoning case that began a year ago. According to Schlager and Nathanson, when Pineau opened her shop Saturday, she violated the special permit issued to her by the City Council in June 2019.
The primary issue for the plaintiffs was Stem's use of "curbside pickup," according to their comments in the court hearing. Given the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Charlie Baker is allowing only retail stores to do business in the curbside pickup manner. While acknowledging that COVID-19 was unexpected, the plaintiffs' attorneys say curbside pickup was never part of Stem's special permit application and not discussed with the City Council.
"'Curbside delivery' is and would be a public and private nuisance which is contrary to the both the zoning ordinance and the Special Permit," the plaintiffs argued in their written court filing. "Not only was 'curbside' pickup not allowed, but both the zoning ordinance and Special Permit disallow it. The harm is clearly to both adjacent property owners and children, which is irreparable. First, adjacent property owners have to deal with sales on the side walk with curbside pickup, meaning that there is and would be more traffic and congestion on the street, especially with no parking restrictions, a cross walk, and handicap parking restrictions."
The curbside pickup method at the Stem shop that began on Saturday actually involves customers going into an area at the entrance to the business.
Customers are asked to wear masks when they arrive for their appointments, and then wait in a socially distanced line outside the shop. They show their ID and proof of appointment to security staff at the door before being allowed into the shop's front vestibule to complete their purchases. Masks must be worn at all times.
"We contend there's no violation," Stem's attorney Thomas MacMillan told the judge during Monday's teleconference. "There's no prohibition to conduct business on our premises, and that's where it's being done. No one gets serviced in their vehicle or on the sidewalk. They can only get serviced inside the store. As soon as they go into that first security door, they are inside the store and that's where it's being done. If the building inspector takes a different position on that, we'll address it then, but it's our position that they are legally operating."
In an amended administrative order dated May 20, the Cannabis Control Commission said that marijuana businesses including Stem could conduct "curbside operations" by either dispensing products to a vehicle in a parking area or to an individual at an entrance to the establishment. The commission defines an entrance as an "access control vestibule that is enclosed and physically separated from the retail or other functional areas of the (shop)."
As such, the state commission ruled, a shop would not be violating the governor's order if it conducted transactions via the vestibule.
The plaintiffs also argued that Stem would expose children to the "stigma of marijuana."
"There's a reason why the City Council said all activities had to be indoors and parking had to be in the back," plaintiff attorney Nathanson said in the hearing. "There are children that congregate in the Christopher Columbus Park across the street. Now you have people sitting in the park observing transactions across the street."
Nathanson's client Jennings also submitted an affidavit testifying that two patrons of The Hidden Pig Restaurant who were grandparents told him that if Stem opened, they would "stop frequenting the restaurant, because meals were usually family meals, and they did not want to expose their children and grandchildren to the stigma of marijuana."
After hearing the concerns of Nathanson and Schlager, the judge said he expected to rule on the matter before the close of business Tuesday.
He also said he wondered why the attorneys filed for court action before contacting city officials.
"Why isn't this a matter for the Haverhill building inspector? If you're saying there are explicit requirements, and they (the shop) are violating them, to me, that's what the zoning enforcement officer is for," the judge said.
"I know the answer," Nathanson replied.
"I don't know the answer," the judge said. "I know your position — that it's all a bag job and nothing's going to come of that, but I'm not sure I can make that inference based on what's before me."
Stem is the first retail marijuana shop to open in Haverhill. The city can issue licenses to as many as six shops. So far, the City Council has signed special permit agreements with four others: CNA Stores on River Street, Mellow Fellows on Amesbury Road and Full Harvest Moonz near the New Hampshire border. A fifth potential shop, Frosty Nug, presented its proposal for Route 125 in the Ward Hill section of Bradford during a community outreach meeting on Monday night.