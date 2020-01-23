HAVERHILL — A longtime Haverhill police patrolman saw the criminal charges against him dismissed in Newburyport District Court for lack of prosecution, five months after he was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery.
Carlos Arriaga, 48, has been on paid leave from the Police Department since he was arrested Aug. 7, 2019 at his home following an altercation with his 39-year-old girlfriend.
In court Wednesday morning, Judge Allen Swan agreed to dismiss the charges against the officer after Essex County Prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said the commonwealth was “unable to proceed” without the cooperation of the witness in the case. The dismissal was ordered without prejudice.
Arriaga's defense attorney, Gerard LaFlamme, told The Eagle-Tribune after Wednesday's dismissal that he was prepared to take the case to trial.
“Mr. Arriaga believes he was innocent and we were confident we could have proven that,” he said. “At this stage, the Commonwealth is not going forward with the case for whatever reasons. They can bring it back if they choose to, but I don't envision that happening.”
Charged with one count of assault and battery on a family/household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Arriaga was arraigned before Haverhill District Court Judge Stephen Abany on Aug. 8. He was released on his own recognizance with the condition that he not abuse the alleged victim. Abany ordered the case be transferred to Newburyport District Court, where Arriaga was essentially rearraigned Aug. 23.
According to court documents, Arriaga called the officer in charge at the Haverhill police station just before midnight Aug. 7 to request a senior officer come to his home.
At the same time, a woman called 911 asking for police to come to Arriaga's home. She said she was being assaulted, according to a police report by Sgt. James Keenan.
The call dropped, and when the woman called back, she said she was being “attacked” by Arriaga and wanted to file a complaint.
During an interview with police, Arriaga said he and the woman from Salem, New Hampshire, had arrived home and had a “few drinks” before bed. While in bed, Arriaga said his phone lit up with a Gmail notification. The woman told police it was a Match.com notification. She asked him to see it and the couple got into an argument, according to the report.
The argument then spilled over into Arriaga's garage, police said. As the woman backed out, some of her belongings — including a metal water bottle — fell from the car and Arriaga picked them up and threw it back into the car. He slammed the door shut and told her to leave his property, according to the report.
The woman told police she felt the water bottle was “intentionally” thrown at her. Arriaga told Keenan that he did “call her some things I shouldn't have, bad names, but I didn't touch her,” according to the report.
The woman said she was hit near her right eyebrow, according to the report. There was no visible redness or bruising and the woman declined medical attention, according to the report. Police said the woman did not say she feared Arriaga.
Arriaga had no comment following his hearing Wednesday. With the case dismissed in criminal court, his employer plans to “administratively” deal with the matter, Police Department spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty told The Eagle-Tribune.