Judge Dowling retires from Haverhill court

HAVERHILL — Judge Patricia Dowling is saying goodbye to the courtroom.
After nearly 20 years on the bench, Dowling has left the job and will officially retire Dec. 10, according to court officials.
A former mayor of Lawrence who served in that position from 1998 to 2001, Dowling was appointed a judge in 2001 assigned to Ipswich District Court. For the past 16 years she has worked primarily in Haverhill District Court, where in December of last year she was appointed first justice following the retirement of First Justice Stephen Abany.
"I will miss the Haverhill District Court so much — the people in the courthouse, the attorneys, the police officers and everyone who comes in," Dowling said. "It is a great professional, caring community. I am looking forward to spending more time with my daughter in sunny Florida, but I have been so very fortunate to have been a part of the the courthouse for all these years. I have been so blessed to have known and worked with such a great group of people."
Judge Cesar Archilla has taken the role of acting first justice at Haverhill District Court, officials there said.
Doris Stanziani, clerk magistrate for the Haverhill court, said Dowling had a direct, yet caring approach to being a judge.
"She was well liked by all of the area bar associations and was very concerned about the well being of everyone who came through the court's doors," Stanziani said. "Through her experience, her decisions were right on target and for each person who came before her, she took the time to understand their unique predicament. But she was a no-nonsense judge as well, especially in drug court."
Drug court is a type of intensive probation that can help repeat-offending drug addicts avoid jail time and get their lives back on track.
People accepted into the program must engage in treatment for their addiction and do whatever the drug court judge says, in conjunction with a team of professionals who rigorously monitor each participant's activities.
"During the last year, Judge Dowling's presence in the drug court was significant," Stanziani said. "She really dug deep into the reason for a person's substance abuse, whether it was a mental health issue or something else. She also appreciated and understood the staff's workload and was a partner in effectively moving each day's list of cases. On behalf of the entire staff, we wish her a long and healthy retirement."
Reporter Allison Corneau contributed to this story.