HAVERHILL — A Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order late Monday afternoon requiring the Haverhill Education Association and Massachusetts Teachers Association to end a teachers strike that began Monday. Classes will be canceled Tuesday for the second day in a row, officials said.
The order will remain in effect until the court enters a superseding order at or sometime after a hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Essex County Superior Court in Newburyport, according to court officials.
In the order, Judge James Lang wrote, “It is also clear to the court that the Plaintiffs and, more particularly, the 8,000 students in the Haverhill school system whose interests are the responsibility of the school committee, will suffer immediate and irreparable injury if the requested temporary injunctive relief is not granted.”
He required union leaders to notify all members that the strike must end, and that they must return to work and refrain from any type of work stoppage.
If the union continues to strike, it will be considered in contempt, which could result in the court issuing fines.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta sent a message to parents early Monday evening to say classes would be canceled Tuesday but staff members must report for another day of professional development.
While students in Haverhill Public Schools stayed home Monday as teachers went on strike, contract negotiations between the Haverhill Education Association, the union that represents Haverhill teachers, and the School Committee negotiation team resumed at 8 a.m. Monday.
Those negotiations were paused at 10 a.m. so the committee’s lawyer could attend a hearing in Superior Court seeking an injunction to stop teachers from continuing with the strike.
Both sides were scheduled to resume contract negotiations at 4 p.m. Monday but the results of those negotiations were not available in time for this report.
As of press time, it was unknown whether school would be canceled for students Tuesday.
According to the School Committee negotiation team of Scott Wood, chair, and Paul Magliocchetti, the intent of Monday morning’s negotiations was to discuss a financial framework of a contract offer. The committee believed it was making progress, but instead the union switched the discussion to health and safety language.
According to Magliocchetti, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is interested in getting language into a new contract that spells out how schools will deal with the health and safety of teachers in the classroom, while the School Committee negotiation team doesn’t agree this kind of language should be in a contract.
“They want certain language in the contract but didn’t want to write that language,” the negotiation team said.
Marotta, who canceled classes on Monday for students while teachers were on strike, said that more than 55% of school department employees showed up, which she scheduled as a professional development day.
There were 708 no-call, no-shows, and the vast majority of teachers were out, Marotta said.
On Monday the district served about 300 breakfasts and lunches to students and will serve breakfast and lunch Tuesday at previously designated locations across the city.
The strike followed a ruling Friday by the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board that the Haverhill Education Association cease its efforts to engage in a strike, a work stoppage or other withholding of services, noting such a strike would be illegal, and for union leaders to notify members the strike is canceled.
At a press conference Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker acknowledged that public employee strikes are illegal in Massachusetts but declined to say if his administration would take any steps to enforce the law.
“Obviously it’s against the law to strike,” Baker told reporters at a Statehouse briefing. “It’s our hope is that there will be a move to engage the courts in this situation, so that kids can go to school. We all know what happens when kids don’t go to school.
“There is a legal process that needs to play out,” he said. “My hope is that the parties can come to terms and put the contract in place and get kids, teachers and staff back in school.”
“I think the end game will hopefully be a mediated solution in the next few days,” Baker added.
Statehouse reporter Christian Wade contributed to this report.
