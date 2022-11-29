HAVERHILL — An Essex Superior Court judge has ruled against Haverhill Stem, a downtown cannabis shop seeking a summary judgment in its lawsuit against Mayor James Fiorentini and the City of Haverhill over community impact fees Stem pays to the city annually.
The lawsuit is now expected to go to trial.
Stem, which is owned by Caroline Pineau, sought a ruling prior to a trial that Haverhill cannot collect impact fees that do not comply with state law and the return of all impact fees paid to Haverhill to date, plus interest and attorney’s fees totaling more than $750,000 as well as a renegotiation of Stem’s Host Community Agreement with the city as required under the newly revised cannabis laws.
Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang heard arguments on Nov. 16 from the lawyer for Haverhill Stem — a retail cannabis shop — in support of its lawsuit against the mayor and the city of Haverhill over the city’s collection of community impact fees paid by Stem, without the documentation Stem says is required by state law.
The judge also heard from the city’s lawyer, who defended the city’s collection of the fees.
Lang handed down his decision on Monday, Nov. 28, in which he denied Stem’s request for summary judgement.
In his decision, Lang said he was not provided with sufficient information at this juncture of the suit to make a decision on summary judgement and that the case must go to trial in order to resolve the dispute between Stem, the city and the mayor.
Responding to the judge’s decision, Pineau said all motions for summary judgement are uphill battles and she knew hers would be no exception.
“However, we are very encouraged with the credibility that Judge Lang gave to our expert witness (Dr. Marion McNabb) and flaws she exposed in the city’s report of supposed impact costs,” Pineau said. “We always intended to see this case to its conclusion. Once we’ve had the opportunity to flesh out all of the reliving evidence, we feel confident we will succeed on all additional counts and receive a full refund on all impact fees paid to date.”
Lang noted in his decision that McNabb identified a “litany of alleged shortcomings in the city’s Community Impact Fee report and that her critique may eventually carry the day, but that it is to be decided by the factfinder at trial, one who can consider and assess McNabb’s testimony first hand, as well as the city’s presentation regarding the CIF report and the other documentation it allegers it has provide to Stem.”
Responding to Lang’s decision, the city’s attorney, Michele Randazzo, said she was pleased with the court’s ruling denying Stem’s motion for summary judgement.
“The record speed with which the court issued its decision supports our view of this case that it was not appropriate for a motion seeking judgment in Stem’s favor on all remaining counts,” Randazzo said. “The Court’s wholesale rejection of Stem’s arguments confirms many of the positions that the city has taken in this matter. In particular, the Court’s decision reflects that the legal issues for which Stem has taken an “all or nothing” approach, are not quite so clear as Stem would like, or as it has portrayed to the community at large.”
Randazzo said the city has always been willing to work with Stem to achieve a mutually agreeable compromise to this litigation, as the city takes no pleasure in having to litigate a case brought against it by one of its business owners.
Since 2017, the state has allowed communities to collect impact fees from cannabis sellers that must be “reasonably related” to costs imposed upon the community and is capped at no more than 3% of the gross sales of the establishment. The law also allows host communities the option of charging cannabis operations excise taxes up to 3% on retail sales.
Under the new law, if a licensed cannabis operator believes the cost information provided by the host community is not reasonably related to the actual costs imposed on the community, the operator may bring a breach of contract civil action against the host community to recover damages, attorney fees and other costs.
