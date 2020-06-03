Judge sides with newly opened pot shop  

HAVERHILL — Stem is staying open.
A lawsuit against Caroline Pineau's downtown marijuana shop called Stem, the first such business in Haverhill, was dismissed Tuesday. State Land Court Judge Robert Foster said Pineau did not violate the terms of her special permit from the city when opening the shop Saturday.
Attorneys for businessmen Lloyd Jennings, J. Bradford Brooks and Stavros Dimakis presented their arguments by teleconference to the judge Monday. The men, who have property near Stem, filed a preliminary injunction request Friday to close the shop at 124 Washington St.
Stem opened Saturday morning and conducted business as planned. The court filing did not impact the shop's operations this week.
"We've maintained all along that we and the City of Haverhill have moved forward in full compliance with all existing codes and bylaws and we're very pleased to have the court confirm our position," Pineau said after the judge ruled in her favor Tuesday. "We look forward to being a part of downtown Haverhill's bright future."
In the court hearing Monday, the shop opponents' attorneys Scott Schlager and Alvin Nathanson advocated for their clients' property rights during a continuation of a zoning case that began a year ago. According to Schlager and Nathanson, when Pineau opened her shop Saturday, she violated the special permit issued to her by the City Council in June 2019.
In his decision, the judge said that Stem has a legal right to be in the district.
"The placement of a retail marijuana sales establishment in such a dense, downtown, mixed-use district is not, on its face, irrational," the judge wrote in his decision issued Tuesday.
In their emergency closure request filed Friday, the plaintiffs also argued that Stem would expose children to the "stigma of marijuana."
"There's a reason why the City Council said all activities had to be indoors and parking had to be in the back," plaintiff attorney Nathanson said in the hearing. "There are children that congregate in the Christopher Columbus Park across the street. Now you have people sitting in the park observing transactions across the street."
According to the plaintiffs' argument, city rules say there must be a 500-foot buffer between marijuana shops and parks or other places where children congregate. As noted by the judge in his ruling, however, Haverhill made an exception to the buffer for the riverfront district where Stem is located.
"There are no schools in the area, and it is a reasonable judgment that the parks in the area, while used by children, are smaller urban parks that do not present the same risks as larger playgrounds," the judge wrote.
After the ruling, Mayor James Fiorentini said he stands behind the City Council and City Solicitor William Cox, who put in a years of work to determine Haverhill's seven recreational marijuana zones before the council voted on them in January 2019.
"The lawsuit decided today claimed that the ordinance passed by the city was invalid, improperly passed and conflicted with federal laws,'' Fiorentini said. "We always thought that lawsuit was valid and we welcome the judge's decision saying that. I always believed the ordinance was done correctly, and it was."
The judge's decision was made "with prejudice" according to his written ruling, meaning the plaintiffs cannot bring their argument back to court again. The decision could be appealed to the state Appeals Court. In a separate ongoing lawsuit, the plaintiffs are challenging the City Council's granting of Stem's special permit to operate.
Fiorentini said he is confident Stem will be a good neighbor and asset to the downtown business district.