Judge unseals child rape case

HAVERHILL — A district court judge on Friday publicly released court documents previously sealed in a child rape case involving Groveland library trustee and youth volunteer Christopher Shramko, 52.
Shramko, of 488 Main St., is charged with three counts of child rape with force and one count of child rape aggravated by age difference. He was released earlier this month on 24-7 hosue arrest with GPS monitoring. He was ordered to stay with his sister and brother-in-law in Sutton, roughly 70 miles away from his home in Groveland.
The victim is known to Shramko, who is affiliated with a Haverhill church and previously taught sex education classes, according to prosecutors.
On Friday, Nov. 8, Haverhill District Court Clerk Thomas Sholds refused to allow an Eagle-Tribune reporter to view the criminal complaint, bail and other public documents in the case, claiming the entire court file was impounded, or hidden, from public view.
Sholds also could not provide any proposed order from a prosecutor or written order from a judge stating why the entire case was sealed from public view.
The Eagle-Tribune immediately filed a motion to unseal the file and a hearing was scheduled Friday, two weeks later, in Haverhill District Court.
Friday morning, at the request of prosecutor Erin Bellavia, Judge Stephen Abany agree to modify the impoundment and allow for release of the public records. Abany allowed for a majority of the police report in the case to be redacted.
Bellavia, in court papers, said an "investigation into this matter remains ongoing" and indictments from the Essex County grand jury are being sought. Public disclosure of the police reports "and any attendant press coverage, may influence key witness testimony before the grand jury thus compromise the ongoing investigation."
She also described "clear legislative policy" which protects the identity of sexual assault victims.
Attorney Peter Caruso, a media law expert, said the previous order to keep the entire criminal file secret was extremely rare and "without justification or support."
"The secret impoundment of an entire file is extremely unusual in my 44 years of newspaper practice," said Caruso, of Andover, who is counsel for the Massachusetts Newspapers Publishers Association.
Caruso added the Supreme Judicial Court "has written there is a presumption of public access to criminal cases to promote transparency, accountability and public confidence."
"There should be no secret impoundment of entire court cases — at least not in America," Caruso said.
Released Friday, the redacted police report indicates when Shramko was initially questioned about the rape allegations on the night of Oct. 31, "he stated again that he did not recall the incident and that he may have 'blacked out' due to his medication."
Shramko, who works as a computer cloud consultant for a California company, was cooperative when interviewed by police that night, according to the report by Groveland Detective Sgt. Heather Riley.
On a LinkedIn social media page, Shramko lists volunteer affiliations with the National Association of Rocketry, as treasurer with` the Groveland library board of trustees, a Boy Scout chaplain and previous assistant troop leader with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts.
On his LinkedIn page, Shramko said he's been a religious educator at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill.
With the GPS bracelet and 24-7 house arrest, Shramko was also ordered not to have any contact with persons under age 18 and to have no contact with the alleged victim.
Shramko has no previous record, according to his defense attorney, Brad Bailey. His next court date is Dec. 30.
