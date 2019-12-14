HAVERHILL — The 16-year-old boy charged with stabbing an 18-year-old man outside the Haverhill High School gymnasium Friday evening is being held at a secure juvenile facility, according to Capt. Robert Pistone, spokesman for the Haverhill Police Department.
The suspect will be arraigned Monday in the Lawrence Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Pistone said. Investigators are looking into the possibility that the attack was gang-related, he added.
Pistone described the 18-year-old's injuries as minor. The stabbing took place while a basketball game between Haverhill and Tewksbury high schools was being played in the gymnasium.
"Police quickly apprehended the suspect off campus as the individual fled the scene," Superintendent Margaret Marotta wrote in an email to school officials.