HAVERHILL — The city has opened the Citizens Center on Welcome Street as a cooling center. It will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday, or until the heat subsides.
It will also remain open overnight if needed. Anyone who needs it after hours may call Human Services Director Vinny Ouellette at 978-374-2388, ext. 3928 or the Police Department business line at 978-373-1212.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the splash pad at Swasey Field is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Also, a water sprinkler is operating at Cashman's Field, and a water cannon will be set up at Riverside Park on Tuesday, with more locations coming, depending on the weather. These services are free of charge, provided by the Recreation Department.
The city's beach at the Plug Pond Recreational Area will open June 18.