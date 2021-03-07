HAVERHILL — While many communities struggle to get students into classrooms even a few days each month, one Haverhill school has found a way to be perfect.
Despite the pandemic, students at Sacred Hearts School have been in classrooms every day this school year — 100 and counting.
The private school, run by Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, recently had an event to celebrate the 100th day in school. Students, parents and staff were congratulated for helping the school hit the century mark.
While many other schools made plans last summer to begin the school year using a hybrid model — a mix of classroom learning and remote learning online from home — parents and teachers at Sacred Hearts bucked that trend. They mapped out a plan for students to make a full return to classrooms after schools were forced to shut down a year ago due to the pandemic.
The "big" school, as they call it at Sacred Hearts, which serves students in grades one through eight, celebrated its 100th day Feb. 25. The Early Childhood Center, which houses nursery school and kindergarten, celebrated its 100th day March 2.
The celebration turned creative as students in the Early Childhood Center dressed up like they were 100 years old, while students in the main school building participated in math and art activities revolving around the number 100.
"It's certainly an occasion to celebrate," said Sacred Hearts Principal Susan Downer, who is in her first year leading the school. "We've had to adjust from time to time, but we never closed. And I'm proud to say we've had zero (COVID-19) transmission within the school."
Recipe for success: Faith, science
Downer credited Sacred Hearts Pastor the Rev. John Delaney with providing inspiration, faith and guidance. She also thanked Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta and Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling for their support.
Besides Sacred Hearts staff and families having faith that full-time classroom learning would work, they developed a scientific plan. One of the protocols they use requires parents to check their children every morning for symptoms of the virus and, if symptoms do appear, to keep the kids home and contact their pediatrician.
Downer said it was critical that parents bought into the program before the school year began in September, and that they continue to follow the rules.
"In the event their children are out more than a day, parents must provide us with proof of a COVID-19 test in order to return," Downer said. "We have a very strict protocol, if you have a very close contact or you have been exposed to someone with the virus, to be quarantined for 14 days from day of contact or diagnosis."
When students are home for an extended period, perhaps under quarantine, they participate in real-time classroom lessons via Zoom.
"They follow the same schedule that students in the classroom follow," Downer said. "Having Zoom is new to us ... We've never done that before."
Physical changes in the school building include keeping desks a minimum of 3 feet apart and surrounded on three sides with Plexiglass. The school limits the number of students in bathrooms at any given time. Markings on floors control the flow of foot traffic. Touchless hand sanitizers are in every room and in the halls.
"Students bring their own bottled water and we have a touchless refill station in the cafeteria," Downer said.
Instead of using lockers, students carry what they need in backpacks and have storage space at their desks.
During lunch, half the students eat in their classrooms and half go to the cafeteria, where they stay 6 feet apart. Students are on a schedule to take turns eating in the classroom or the cafe.
An additional staff member was hired to sanitize the cafeteria and all frequently touched surfaces throughout the school day. At night, a cleaning company uses disinfectant sprayers. Teachers also chip in.
"Teachers have been incredible by cleaning the shields and desks with a specific cleaning spray and microfiber cloth," Downer said.
'Not let some virus stop them'
Eighth-graders Sophia Sierpina and David Martinez, both of Haverhill, took time to reflect on being able to attend school five days per week. They offered some written thoughts.
"I am truly blessed to be attending a very loving, helpful school," Sophia wrote. "I am happy to say that we are still able to keep some of our traditions, even if they may be a little different. Our hardworking staff has definitely not let some virus stop them from providing another memorable school year."
David said he is grateful to be able to attend school full time.
"Being in the classroom and having personal, face-to-face connections with peers and teachers was something I had missed a lot last year," he wrote about changes that happened when the pandemic first hit. "The structure of the school day being the same as it was pre-COVID brings a comforting sense of normalcy to these unusual times."
Extra-curricular activities are happening at Sacred Hearts, too. The school was able to offer cross country last fall and ski club this winter, and recently resumed its after-school band program, Downer said.
Class sizes range from 18 to 25 students, but to make social distancing work, the school reduced its total pupil count to 440 — 340 for the "big'' school and 100 at the Early Childhoood Center — down from a total of as many as 500 in past years.
"We could have fit more, but we made a decision based on multiple factors and hopefully we can accommodate more children in the fall," Downer said.
She said this year the school has a waiting list for every grade level — unusual for Sacred Hearts. Perhaps word is getting around about the school's success keeping kids in classrooms, she said.
"We always have some children transfer in, but this year it was a larger influx than we've ever had," Downer said. "There are various reasons why parents are choosing us. We found a way to make this work and I think people are noticing that."