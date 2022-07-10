HAVERHILL — There was nothing fake about these fighters.
Wearing full body armor and wielding weapons of medieval war, fighters from the Nashua Knightmares battled against combatants from the New Haven Highlanders at Winnekenni Castle as around 150 people watched Saturday afternoon.
The event was organized by Armored Combat Sports and The Knights Hall in Nashua and featured the Chapter Wars.
The Chapter Wars is a series of events where teams of knights compete for dominance and points in full-contact armored combat with swords, axes, and maces.
Proceeds from the event are going toward the restoration of the castle which has been damaged by flooding and roof leaks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.