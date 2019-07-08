HAVERHILL — The public library’s Knit and Crochet Group will meet from 7 to 8:45 p.m. on July 16. Talk about your favorite books, yarns and patterns. Bring your knitting or crochet project and make some progress while we chat. No registration is necessary.
Paper craft and card making
HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a paper craft and card making class at 6 p.m. on July 8. Participants will be creating multilayered cards, bookmarks and 3-D items, using several techniques including stamping, die cutting, and embossing. All supplies are included, but feel free to bring your own tools, such as, scissors, adhesive, etc. The class will be led by Ruth Tinkham. Register online at www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608.
Save the date
NORTH ANDOVER — The Johnson High classes of 1951, 1952 and 1953, along with any others of our contemporary townies wishing to associate with us will gather around 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the regular hearty breakfast served that day from 8 to 11 a.m. by the Masons at Cochichewick Lodge, 19 Johnson St., North Andover. The cost is $6 payable at the door.
Haverhill Bank offers homebuyers program
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank has been selected to participate in Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston’s Housing Our Workforce program.
Launched this year, HOW provides assistance to FHLBank Boston financial institution members to help local homebuyers earning more than 80 percent and up to 120 percent of the area median income with down payments on owner-occupied primary residences.
The $2 million program offers a two-to-one match of down payments made at the time of purchase by eligible homebuyers. Borrowers can receive up to $20,000 in assistance on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Many homeownership programs are designed to assist lower-income individuals and families. It is often challenging for those in a slightly higher income range to afford housing, particularly in communities where home prices are escalating. With this program, a greater number of borrowers who are important to the economic well-being of our communities will be able to achieve homeownership,” said Thomas L. Mortimer, Haverhill Bank’s president and CEO.
Haverhill Bank is eligible to receive up to $100,000 in 2019 through Housing Our Workforce depending on availability of funds.
To learn more about applying for assistance, contact a mortgage originator at 978-374-0161.
Chair yoga at Senior Activity Center
METHUEN — The Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St, is offering chair yoga on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m.
The class offers gentle stretching and breathing exercises to promote flexibility and tranquility performed from a sitting or standing position.
Comfortable clothing, sneakers and a floor mat are suggested. Cost per class is $2. A full range of additional exercise programs are also available week days. All are invited.