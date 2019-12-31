HAVERHILL — International labor exhibit posters, including those that promote peace, will hang from Jan. 5 to Jan. 30 at the Public Library, 99 Main St.
The posters come from the collection of Stephen Lewis. The show is supported, in part, by donations from the Ironworkers Local 7 and Sheetmetal Workers Local 17.
Learn about apps
HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a class on using apps such as Kanopy, OverDrive, Hoopla, RBDigital, HPLMobile, Freegal and Mango on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
Bring your smartphone or tablet. This class is open to all, but please note that some apps require a Haverhill library card. Registration has begun. For more information, contact Suzanne Trottier at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or reference@haverhillpl.org.
Talk on Homestead Act
HAVERHILL — The Council on Aging will host a seminar on the Homestead Act Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m., at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
This talk is free and open to the public, and advises people on how to protect their homes.
Register of Deeds John O'Brien will have representatives from the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds at the event to explain the benefits of the Homestead Act. People who register in advance, will receive a complimentary copy of their deed. To register, call 978-374-2390 and provide your name and property address.
Hearing on intersection changes planned
HAVERHILL — The state Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. in City Council chambers, City Hall, 4 Summer St., on the proposed reconstruction of the intersection on Route 108 (Newton Road) at Route 110 (Kenoza Avenue and Amesbury Road).
The purpose of the hearing is to provide the public with the opportunity to become fully acquainted with the project. All views and comments made at the hearing will be considered, state officials said.
The project consists of realigning the existing intersection to form a more perpendicular configuration to improve safety. The intersection geometry will also be revised to improve the turning movements for trucks. Along Route 110 eastbound, both an exclusive left-turn lane and through lane will be provided. Sidewalks and dedicated bicycle lanes are proposed as part of the project, which also includes a sidewalk connection to Winnekenni Park. Surplus pavement area at the intersection will be converted to grass area.
Project inquiries may also be emailed to dot.feedback.highway@state.ma.us. In case of inclement weather, hearing cancellation announcements will be posted at massdot.state.ma.us/Highway/.
Learn to sell on eBay
HAVERHILL — The public library will have a class on selling on eBay Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Learn how to create a professional listing. From research to shipping. This class is for the selling hobbyist or the serious entrepreneur and is hosted in collaboration with the Council on Aging.
Robbin Levin, eBay community influencer, was trained and certified by eBay University as an eBay Education Coach, bringing current and continued education for online selling on eBay and beyond. Registration begins Dec. 26 at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or bkieran@haverhillpl.org.