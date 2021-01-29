Jeanine Hickey of Haverhill didn’t get much sleep Tuesday night.
Starting at midnight, Hickey — a nurse in her early 60s — hopped on the state’s vaccination website at mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine and began clicking, hoping to secure an appointment for her 90-year-old aunt, also a Haverhill resident.
No matter where her mouse took her, Hickey ended up in dead link after dead link. She slept for a while, got up at 4 a.m. and then spent two more hours searching before giving up and going to work.
By Wednesday afternoon, word had gotten out that the vaccination sign-up system across Massachusetts was nearly a total failure, leading state legislators and elder advocates to bombard Gov. Charlie Baker’s office with letters, phone calls and emails demanding the system be fixed.
“Our communities need to know where, when and how they can receive this vaccine,” state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, said in a letter to Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “That is simply not the case right now.”
DiZoglio said residents have described the state vaccination website as a “dead end.”
“Moreover, much to the frustration of residents without internet access, the state does not presently offer a phone line that can be called to make a vaccine appointment,” she said, requesting the governor’s office establish such a hotline as soon as possible.
A hotline might be useful to residents like Hickey’s 90-year-old aunt, who spent all day Monday and Tuesday on the phone trying to find someone to talk to about getting a vaccine appointment.
She had no luck, so she sought help from her more computer-savvy niece, who ended up having troubles of her own.
“I tried to navigate a system that is unnavigable,” Hickey said. “For an elderly person, it’s crazy.”
State’s vaccination pace ‘unacceptable’
DiZoglio said that according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Massachusetts is ranked 37th in the nation in administering the vaccine.
“That is simply unacceptable,” she said. “The last thing residents need right now, after a year of one challenge after another, is to face confusion like this.”
In Newburyport, School Committee member Brian Callahan has been trying, fruitlessly, to schedule an appointment for his 73-year-old mother, who has two underlying health issues, known as co-morbidities.
His mother is in Phase 2-B of the vaccine roll-out, meaning she is next in line after the current phase, which is for people over 75.
Callahan said that when he goes to the state website, however, it is unclear when the round of vaccines for his mother’s group will be started.
“It’s a static PDF,” he said of the notice of the next phase of vaccinations. “It’s sometime next month. That’s all I know.”
He said he had hoped to at least get his mother in line for an appointment for the vaccine, but the state website had other plans.
Callahan, 49, who works on computers every day as a graphic and web designer, said he learned there was going to be a vaccination site in Amesbury, but when he put in his Newburyport zip code, he was told “there are no locations within 30 miles of Newburyport.”
He blamed the state for the failed vaccine roll-out, noting that “while vaccinations are newly available, they’ve had a year to build the website. I can make a reservation at a restaurant three months from now, but I can’t even make an appointment for a vaccine for my mother.”
Callahan said he is concerned that elderly people, many of whom still only use landline phones to communicate with the outside world, are being kept off the vaccine list because they don’t have access to the internet. Even if they do have such access, in many cases they don’t know how to use it, he said.
“There’s no way,’’ he said, “especially if you are a 73-year-old lady.’’
State Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, agreed.
“The people lucky enough to get appointments are the ones who have children or grandchildren in the right age range to assist with the technology to sign up,” she said.
“It wasn’t thought out,’’ she said of the online appointment scheduling program, “and didn’t take into consideration the needs of the population it was trying to reach.”
Cities help elders
In Haverhill, Mayor James Fiorentini has dedicated two computers at the city’s public library for elderly residents to sign up for the vaccines. He said they will be assisted by library staff who will help elders set up an email account and navigate other online details they may be unfamiliar with.
The city has also created a new page on its website that gives access to the local areas where the vaccine is available, the registration forms, and links to the state website.
“Right now, as I indicated would happen, there is far more demand than there is supply,” Fiorentini said of the vaccine. “Most, if not all of the sites, are filled. We are not able to do anything about this. Once there is more supply, there will be more availability and more people will be able to sign up.”
In Lawrence, a call center has been set up at City Hall “that allows us to make appointments for those who need assistance when trying to register online for their vaccination,” said acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
“We understand the needs of some of our elderly population,’’ he said. “We have people making appointments in English and in Spanish.”
More information will be released as it become available, Vasquez said.
More appointments coming
State officials say they are trying to solve the problems encountered by Massachusetts residents who are trying to get the vaccine.
In a press release sent out Thursday morning, state officials said that as more vaccine doses become available, more appointments will be scheduled.
“Additional appointments will be added to the website regularly, with the most availability at mass vaccination sites,” the statement reads. “Some smaller sites, like CVS Health, will post a smaller number of new appointments daily. More mass vaccination sites will be announced soon in other locations. On Wednesday, 10,000 appointments were posted in Springfield and Danvers and were filled within hours.”
On Thursday, an additional 15,000 appointments were made available at the Springfield and Danvers locations, while Gillette and Fenway Park posted an additional 20,000.
“In total, over 35,000 new appointments are live over the course of the day for appointments in the next seven days,” the statement from state officials said.
One of the lucky people was Hickey, the Haverhill nurse who was finally able to get an appointment for her 90-year-old aunt — a time slot at the Danvers location.
When Hickey got to work Wednesday, on a whim she checked the state’s website and saw that the Double-Tree by Hilton in Danvers had opened up new appointment slots.
“I was fortunate through miracle or luck they opened up spots,” she said. “I opened the website, saw they had appointments, and I just clicked on it. They have six or seven days worth of appointments.”
After Hickey got her aunt an appointment, she immediately called a friend who has an elderly parent — but her friend acted too late.
“Within 10 or 15 minutes,’’ Hickey said, “the appointments were all gone.’’
Reporters Madeline Hughes and Allison Corneau contributed to this story.