ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel will host a "Latkes and Vodkas'' community dinner Friday.
The meal is at 6:30 p.m., followed by a musical Shabbat at 7:30 p.m. filled with joy, meaning, and ruach (spirit) with Congregational singing accompanied by CBI's group of musicians.
Suggested dinner donation is $10 per person or $25 per family. There is no charge if this is your first Shabbat Chai.
The event is located at Congregation Beth Israel at 6 Dundee Park, Suite 301, Andover.
For more information and to RSVP, contact Amy Sherr, 978-474-0540 or amy@BethIsraelMV.org.
First-time home buyer class offered
HAVERHILL — Community Action will offer its first-time home buyer education classes for area residents beginning Jan. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by housing professionals, including bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors; individual household mortgage pre-qualification as well as information regarding foreclosure sales, area affordable housing lotteries and services of a buyer broker, down payment assistance programs and reduced interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three-night course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. Class meets Jan. 8, 9 and 15. The cost is $60 per household. There are no income requirements to take the training. This workshop is sponsored by Santander Bank.
For more information, contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
Poster exhibit focus is 'peace'
HAVERHILL — To begin the new year, the public library will host an exhibit in January that is identified with peace.
This exhibit of posters drawn from the extensive collection of Stephen Lewis presents an alternative of constant war.
The posters to be on display were created by various artists, for various organizations, in several countries, over the last 60 years. Many of the organizations no longer exist, but their message lingers on in these posters, Lewis said.
He said the art reflects a variety of very creative uses of the image of the white dove to make a point and that the exhibit can be enjoyed by an audience of all ages.
The posters will be on display Jan. 5 to 20. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and by donations from Ironworkers Local 7 and Sheetmetal Workers Local 17.
Atkinson Lions offer Italian dinner
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Lions will host an Italian dinner Jan. 18 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
The community is invited.
The menu includes chicken Parmesan, meatballs, pasta, salad, bread and butter, coffee, juice and dessert. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Take-out is available.