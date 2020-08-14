HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man is being held on $75,000 cash bail after he was charged with several drug offenses.
Esaias Gill-Gonzalez, 28, of 673 Essex St., Apt. 143, Lawrence, was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court where he was charged with distribution of a Class B drug, trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Judge Mary McCabe set the $75,000 bail and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 21.
Gill-Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant Thursday at 3:30 p.m., according to a police report.
Police said Gill-Gonzalez was wanted for two counts of distribution of a Class A drug, and police were searching for him in the Pilling Street area.
Police said they were following Gill-Gonzalez and, after he parked his 2017, blue Volkswagen Passat on Pilling Street, they approached him but he ran from them then threw an unknown object at the side of a house.
Police said Gill-Gonzalez then fell onto a grassy area in front of 40 Boston St., where they placed him in handcuffs.
Police said the items Gill-Gonzalez had thrown included bags containing a total of 26.5 grams of a tan powder believed to be fentanyl and bags containing a total of 14.1 grams of crack cocaine. Police said they found $200 in the center console of Gill-Gonzalez's car and seized the money. Police said they found an additional $257 in cash on Gill-Gonzalez during the booking process and seized that as well.