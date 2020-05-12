Lawyer wants man charged in 2017 murder of Haverhill High grad released due to COVID-19

HAVERHILL — An attorney for one of the Delaware men accused of murdering Bryce Finn of Bradford in 2017 has filed a motion to get him released due to the COVID-19 crisis, court documents show.
Defense attorney James Krasnoo of Andover has filed a motion on behalf of Thomas Warner in Salem Superior Court. The motion asks that Warner be released from jail to the custody of his parents under home confinement until his trial or until the coronavirus pandemic is over.
The motion will go before a superior court judge on Thursday, court officials said.
"Mr. Warner's continued detention creates unacceptable risk to him, to other inmates at the jail and to the general safety of the public," Krasnoo said in his motion. "Mr. Warner's circumstances — particularly the outbreak of COVID-19, his underlying medical conditions that place him at some degree of risk beyond the risk for a normally healthy person, should he contract the disease, the fact that COVID-19 has already severely invaded the (jail) coupled with the fact that the conditions at the (jail) are conducive to the spread of the virus are extraordinary and compelling reasons to compel his immediate release."
Krasnoo cites "Committee for Public Counsel Services vs. Chief Justice of the Trial Court, 484 Mass. 431 (2020) SJC-12926: Non-Presumptive Release" as the basis for his request.
Finn was a recent graduate of Haverhill High School when he was shot to death.
Warner was indicted for Finn's murder in October 2018, along with Nicholas Mandato and Kenneth Pitts, both of Delaware. A fourth man, Joseph "Max" Benner, was indicted in March 2019 on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to rob. Benner is the only defendant from Haverhill.
Benner knew Pitts from spending part of his childhood in Delaware and the two kept in touch, according to court documents. When Pitts was interested in getting marijuana in 2017, Benner suggested Finn, who grew the drug, as a target for a robbery, the documents said.
On the day of Finn's murder, Pitts, Mandato and Warner drove from Delaware to Massachusetts and met Benner, according to the court documents. The four men bought duct tape from a local Target store before Benner drove them to Finn's home in Bradford, according to a court affidavit. Benner told police he knew Pitts had a gun, the document said.
Benner told police he stayed in the car during the attempted robbery. According to a police report, Benner said he heard a single gunshot, then saw the three other men running from Finn's home back to the car. The group said Finn had confronted them at his back door with a gun, according to the police report. Benner then drove Mandato, Pitts and Warner back to his house where he got out, and the other three returned to Delaware, court documents said.
According to Krasnoo, Warner has no prior record. Prior to the incident, the lawyer said, "he enjoyed a fine reputation" and did computer work for the New Jersey gaming commission.
In his motion, Krasnoo asks the court to consider the coronovirus-related risks to Warner if he remains in custody. He likens his client to a man in a cage of hungry lions, "certain to be devoured."
"A healthy person should not run the risk of death just because he is involuntarily confined; his confinement is equivalent to putting a man, involuntarily, in a cage of hungry lions, as such a man is as certain to be devoured as a prisoner involuntarily caged in the midst of contaminant surfaces and contaminated surfaces, infected with COVID-19," Krasnoo said in his motion. "Failures to permit a healthy prisoner to attain conditions that ensure his safety from the disease unconstitutionally create cruel and unusual punishment."
In his petition to the court, the lawyer outlines the "inadequate and effectual" methods the jail used to prevent COVID-19 from reaching staff and inmates at the jail in which Warner is housed.
"The living conditions reveal the inability of the prisoners to maintain social distancing, the essential preventative to COVID-19 infection .... When staff enters the pod do to a head count (in Mr. Warner's unit, it is at 3:15 p.m.), staff often do not wear masks over their mouths but, instead, around their necks," the attorney said, quoting from a letter he received from his client. "The same staff who come into Mr. Warner's presently non-contagious unit continue to go into units which house contagious prisoners."
According to his attorney, Warner has his temperature taken daily, but as of April 27, he has not been tested for coronavirus.
"Should he contract the virus in custody, any remedy will come too late — Mr. Warner will be in mortal danger, causing him potentially irreparable physical harm," Krasnoo's motion says.
Prosecuting attorney Christina Pujals Ronan filed a motion in opposition on May 2, asking the court to deny Warner's release.
According to Ronan, Warner's DNA profile, along with that of two of his other co-defendants', was discovered to be a match to items discarded at the murder scene in the time since he was indicted.
Further, Ronan said, the sheriff at the jail where Warner is being housed confirmed there were no COVID-19 cases inside the jail as of 3 p.m. on May 1.
In her opposition motion, Ronan takes issue with Warner's lack of a “sufficient release plan.” Ahead of Thursday's hearing, Ronan said she wants Warner's lawyer to clarify exactly where Warner would stay should he be released “for the protection of the public safety, public health, and the defendant's own safety and health.”
Ronan is also asking Krasnoo to provide information showing whether anyone else in the home where Warner would stay is currently positive or presumptively positive for COVID-19, among other specifics.
Krasnoo said Warner was previously scheduled to have his case heard during a superior court status hearing on March 24, that has been continued to an as-yet unscheduled date. The cases of Mandato, Pitts and Benner are also continued due to the COVID-19 crisis.