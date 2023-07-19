LAWRENCE — Lazarus House Ministries in partnership with Apple Valley Catholic Community of Acton hosted their first Christmas in July on Saturday, July 15, at the Lazarus House Ministries Transitional Apartments at Capernaum Place, 30 Myrtle Court.
Organizers said this was the first of what will be an annual event for the residents of Capernaum Place. Apple Valley donated gifts for all the children living at Capernaum Place and children living at the Lazarus House Shelter on Holly Street. Apple Valley also arranged for Santa to be on hand to personally give out books, games and toys to about 25 very surprised and tremendously grateful children. Pizza for all in attendance was donated by Sal’s in Lawrence.
To learn more about Lazarus House Ministries and how you can help, visit online at lazarushouse.org.
Summer concert series continues
NORTH ANDOVER — The Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens continues its summer concert series in the gardens. Each concert features various beer and food vendors. Outside food and drink are prohibited. Please bring your own chairs and bug spray if desired.
Here is the schedule of events: Boston Baked Blues, July 21; Portrait in Jazz, July 28; Southern Rail, Aug. 4; Koliba, Aug. 11; Los Sugar Kings, Aug. 18, and North River Music, Aug. 25. Refunds must be requested within seven days of the event.
For tickets and details on each concert visit online at tinyurl.com/5n7nevew.
Maudslay Arts Center performances
NEWBURYPORT — The Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series continues its 30th anniversary season with a series of concerts.
Saturday concerts begin at 7 p.m. and include The Mike Monaghan Quintet on July 29, and the Acoustic Roadshow on Aug. 12. Patio seating (tables and chairs) is $35. Lawn seating (bring your own chairs or blankets) is $30. Children 12 and under are free.
Sunday performances begin at 2 p.m. and include jazz vocalist Donna Byrne on July 23, and the Bobby Keyes Trio on Aug. 13. General admission is $20 with open seating on the patio and lawn. Tables and chairs are provided on the patio. For special group rates call 978-388-2552. Children 12 and under are free.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport.
For more information visit maudslayartscenter.org. Tickets can be purchased at the gate (check or cash only) or by calling 978-388-2552. There is no reserved seating.
Herbicide spraying in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The city announced it will be applying herbicide in select right-of-ways throughout the downtown area on two to three nights between July 27 and Nov. 1 in order to control poison ivy and other invasive, detrimental and/or hazardous vegetation species.
The herbicides Rodeo, Esplanade and/or Garlon 4 Ultra will be applied via hand application and/or truck mounted sprayer along street curb lines where weeds are growing, primarily throughout the downtown area. For more information contact Haverhill Highway Superintendent Michael Arpino at 978-374-2360.
Methuen National Night Out set for Aug. 1
METHUEN — Methuen residents interested in hosting a block party as part of the National Night Out celebrations on Aug. 1 should contact Sgt. Kevin Dzioba at 978-983-8711 to register. National Night Out 2023 is on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.