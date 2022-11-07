Mayor James Fiorentini announced that millions of dollars in state aid will be coming to Haverhill to support several large economic development projects.
And Methuen is expecting a windfall as well thanks to the Legislature passing a $3.7 billion economic development bill on Nov. 3.
Fiorentini said Haverhill will receive $8 million from the state Legislature and a $6.5 million MassWorks grant from the Baker administration for a total of $14.5 million to remake downtown’s Merrimack Street.
The flurry of state funds on its way to the city also includes $950,000 to plan a new industrial/commercial park at the former Dutton Airfield off Route 110; $300,000 for Haverhill small businesses; and $150,000 for the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission to update its regional Housing Production Plan. The MVPC includes Haverhill and 13 neighboring communities.
Additional funding was also secured for projects in Methuen, Amesbury and North Andover, officials said.
Methuen is slated to receive $1.5 million. Approximately $1 million will be earmarked for a Methuen Youth and Community Center, something that has been a top priority for State Sen. Diana DiZoglio.
Two years ago, she trekked 159 miles across Massachusetts to garner support for the project.
“While we still have a ways to go, this crucial investment will bring us one step closer to making the dream of a Methuen Youth and Community Center a reality,” said DiZoglio. “Together, we will have the opportunity to provide our youth with mentorship opportunities and social and emotional learning to inspire them to pursue their talents and reach their goals.”
The remaining $500,000, which was secured by State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, will be used to increase the number of parking spaces at Greycourt State Park.
“This legislation will have an important economic impact on Methuen, Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley, attracting new development that will make our communities more vibrant places to live, work, and visit,” said Campbell. “I am proud that the teamwork of our state delegation continues to deliver for our region.”
Mayor Neil Perry said he appreciated that the parking shortage at Greycourt has been recognized by the state delegation.
“Enhancement to the parking and accessibility of Greycourt Park will expand the use of this city jewel,” he said. “The need for a gathering place for our youth has existed for far too long.”
In Haverhill, of the money for the proposed Dutton Airfield industrial park planning funds, $650,000 is coming from the Legislature by way of the Economic Development bill and $300,000 from the economic development package announced Oct. 26 by Baker. The small business funding is in the Legislature’s newly passed bill and the MVPC money is part of the Baker Administration’s economic package, the mayor said.
The $14.5 million for downtown Haverhill infrastructure improvements includes money to help pay for a new parking garage on Merrimack Street, new water and sewer lines, sidewalks and roads.
The upgrades are designed to pave the way for the Merrimack Redevelopment Project, which includes a new and larger Goecke parking deck, public plazas, 51,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, and 300-plus housing units.
The Dutton Airfield industrial park planning funds will be used for site surveys, environmental analysis, wetlands delineation, traffic impact studies and natural resources evaluation. Fiorentini said the city has several business parks that are near capacity and officials have identified the old and abandoned airfield as a prime location for an environmental cleanup and re-use as a business and manufacturing cluster.
“Our cities and towns need every possible resource as they embark on greatly needed projects,” said DiZoglio. “That is why I am so grateful we were able to secure these funds, with unanimous support, toward important projects in our communities that are designed to bolster the local economy and overall quality of living.”
State Sen. Barry Finegold, who helped secure a portion of the funding for the Dutton Airfield project, said there is a development boom happening across the Merrimack Valley.
“The Legislature’s bill makes crucial investments to further strengthen our local economy,” he said.
State Rep. Andy Vargas called the funding “the largest one-time investment in Haverhill’s downtown” issued during his tenure and that it will aid in a transformational project for the downtown, creating sorely needed housing and opportunities for jobs and businesses.
“This is coupled with funding to aid our downtown’s economic recovery, and funding to develop a vacant and unkept airfield,” Vargas said. “Haverhill’s best days are still ahead.”
Methuen reporter Chris Roberson contributed to this report.
