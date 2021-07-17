LePage joins Haverhill mayor's race

HAVERHILL -- After serving on the City Council for 12 years, Colin LePage wants to take the next step.
"I've been fortunate to be in the position of City Councillor," LePage said. "Now, I'm asking the community if I have their backing and support that I should be their mayor."
LePage was out collecting signatures on Saturday afternoon in preparation for his run, which currently will pit him against two other candidates, incumbent Mayor James Fiorentini and Police Officer Guy Cooper.
LePage must deliver 50 signatures to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 to qualify for the race.
The accomplishments LePage lists at his website from his years as a councillor include fighting for fiscal responsibility, reinstating the middle school health program, addressing the opioid crisis and advocating for Haverhill to become a green community.
He said he is prepared for the extra demands involved in a mayoral campaign, in terms of the additional fundraising and marketing that are required, and is ready to participate in any debates that are scheduled.
LePage and his wife, Keri, have two daughters, Stefanie and Killian. Their two sons, Chris and Sean, have passed away. Sean died after being struck by a train in 2009 while Chris died of a drug overdose in 2015.
LePage attended some college and works for a manufacturing firm, Penn Engineering.
He moved to Haverhill in 1997, and initially became involved in the community by volunteering in the Riverside Bradford Baseball League.
"From doing that I did some other volunteer things, such as Team Haverhill," LePage said. "I just wanted to give back, it's part of my nature. Doing good things makes me feel good. If I can help out in some way, I want to contribute."