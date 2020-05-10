Masks were never part of the curriculum.
However, now they are one of the projects Paula Trout's sewing students at Granite State Arts Academy are working on at home. The skills she's teaching her students also happen to help the local community: Trout's family and students from the charter school have donated over 1,200 surgical masks locally.
Trout and other creative arts teachers around the region are adapting, refining and redesigning their curriculums since switching to remote learning to help combat the pandemic.
This is Trout's first semester teaching at the school, though she's been teaching sewing for five years at a local quilt shop. But she's never taught it remotely, which is proving to be challenging.
Trout was able to send students home with machines.
"I'll schedule one-on-one sessions where they will be sewing and I will talk them through it if they need help," Trout said.
Because of her 8 a.m. class time slot, some of Trout's students "literally sign into Zoom from bed," she said. "So, it makes it interesting. Not being in the room to help them is the second biggest challenge because they are all new sewers. They have all not used machines before."
If they have a mechanical issue, she has to direct them to use their webcam to show her the problem so she can walk them through fixing it, Trout said.
Art around the house
Lots of collaboration and looking around her own home help Cherilyn Donaghey, art teacher at Consentino Middle School in Haverhill, find assignments for her students.
"It's difficult because you don't know what students have at home for art supplies so I've done a lot of online research and collaborating with the other teachers in my district," Donaghey said. "You want to make the lessons accessible to everyone."
She assigns two or three assignments each week, listing her expectations, and projects are the same across all grade levels so siblings can work together.
"One of the assignments I had kids do is a 'found object color wheel,'" Donaghey said. "They go through their house and find objects of every color and arrange it in the correct order of a color wheel using their primary, secondary and tertiary colors."
Conversations about music
It's a careful balance of figuring out how to teach students to make music at home, while not annoying family members who are confined to the same spaces, Woodbury School music teacher Patrick Moeschen said.
The music department decided early on they wouldn't do performances remotely, the Salem teacher explained. He's been having students play online music games and listen to music and talk with their parents about their musical tastes. Moeschen even created a NCAA-style bracket of musical artists from four different genres. He assigned students to listen to their music and do some research on the artists.
The choice for the best artist came down to Michael Jackson and Queen. Queen won by 10 votes, he said.
"They were allowed to take ownership of something, which I think was good," Moeschen said, adding that the bracket kept students engaged and coming back to their virtual classes.
Robert Gariepy, a music teacher at John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School in Haverhill, has also been figuring out how to teach his students who don't have access to musical instruments while at home.
Fifth-graders would typically be learning chords on the guitars now, so Gariepy "created a paper guitar and I showed them how to draw the neck of a guitar and label the strings and the knobs so that over the next few weeks, I can show them a few chords. Next year when we come back, we can pick up where we left off and they can actually hold a guitar in their hands."