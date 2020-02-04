HAVERHILL — The public library will host a community event Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m., where parents can learn about local family resources, play baby shower games, and hear an abbreviated baby storytime.
This event is for expectant parents and families who had a child in 2019 (little ones welcome to attend). Free car-seat checks will be offered and every family will get a board book gift.
A staff member from Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will be attending, providing information about the program.
Register for this event at haverhillpl.org or by calling 978-373-1586.
Valentine Road Race is Saturday
HAVERHILL — This year's Valentine Road Race kicks off Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. in front of the First Church of Christ, across from Bradford Common.
The event features a 5-mile race and a 6K (3.7 miles). Both are loop courses. Runners must choose which race they will participate in when registering.
Following the race, runners can enjoy homemade soup and bread, fresh fruit, yogurt, warm cider and many raffle prizes.
All finishers get a box of chocolates. Category winners receive custom, commemorative medals. Flowers by Steve makes sure that everyone gets a Valentines flower just for showing up.
Online registration closes at noon Friday. Number pickup and race day registration begins at 8 a.m.
For more information, including information about parking, visit online at valentinerace.com.
Plaistow YMCA celebrates educators
PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Community YMCA is hosting its second annual Education Celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Tuscan Kitchen in Salem.
This year's keynote speaker is Katherine Underwood, a NBC Boston 10 reporter and Timberlane 2005 graduate.
Tickets are available online at northshoreymca.org. All proceeds benefit YMCA education scholarships.