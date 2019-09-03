GROVELAND — Author and playwright Michael Cormier of Atkinson will bet guest speaker at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at the Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main St., Groveland.
He will speak on the widespread impact and legacy of the Salem, Massachusetts, witch trials.
For more information or to reserve a seat, visit langleyadamslib.org.
River bards poetry series to return
HAVERHILL — River Bards, a group of local poets with a passion for shining a light on poetry, prose, spoken word, and other literary arts, will present a monthly poetry series presented by Creative Haverhill and HC Media.
This season's presentations are free and open to the public and will be held at HC Media Studio 101 at Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
This series will be Friday evenings from September through November and feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings.
A new featured poet will kick off the night at 7 p.m. with a reading, followed by open mic time (sign-ups are first come, first served) until everyone has had a chance to read. The event wraps up no later than 9 p.m. It is family friendly and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 6 will feature author and sculptor Isabell VanMerlin.
Friday, Oct. 4 will feature J.D. Scrimgeour, a poet and writer who lives in Salem, Massachusetts.
Friday, Nov. 1 will feature well-known Merrimack Valley poet, Jim Knowles
For more information about this series, contact Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339, or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Locals to participate in Jimmy Fund walk
More than a dozen Haverhill residents will participate in this year's Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, which raises the most money of any single day walk in the country, officials said.
Janet Sheehan, JoEllen Fredericks, Kate Gillogly, Fern Favalora, Michael Favalora, Anne Gonzalez, Kathleen Stevens, Kina Forman, Linda Torrisi, Dan Hoyt, Keith Jaffe, Benjamin Clifford, Sona Rodriguez, Lester Rodriguez, Isabelle Depommier-Gonzalez, Sandra-Lee Thompson, Caitlin Carter and Melissa Rousselle will join 9,000 expected participants in the annual event, which takes place Sunday, Sept. 22.
Three Groveland residents — Susan Curry, Jill Kaner and Janelle Labrie — will also join in.
Money raised from the walk will support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Sheehan is a designated Walk Hero and will help inspire walkers along the course.
Walkers are greeted by poster-sized photographs of Walk Heroes displayed at each half-mile along the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon course.
Sheehan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is being treated at Dana-Farber. Her motto through her 13-year cancer journey is from Rodney Atkins: "If you're going through hell, keep on going. Don't slow down, if you're scared don't show it. You might get out before the devil even knows you're there."
"Dana-Farber has been at my side and led the way," she said. Sheehan is matched with walk team Ovarian Cancer Brigade.
To register, to support a walker, or to volunteer, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.
Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. Walkers who do not have a team to join and want to walk with others from their town are welcome to contact the Jimmy Fund Walk to connect them with other Walkers in their area.
Merrimack Valley Hospice fundraiser announced
LAWRENCE — Tickets are now available for "Cruising the High Seas," the 2019 annual food, wine, beer pairing and silent auction to be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown.
All proceeds from this event directly support patients and families from throughout the region receiving care from Merrimack Valley Hospice and High Pointe House in Haverhill.
This year’s silent auction will offer more than 100 items to bid on including jewelry, artwork, unique experiences and relaxing getaways. A selection of food along with wine and beer will be served at this tropical Islands-themed evening featuring live music, games of chance, and more.
Tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased online at MerrimackValleyHospice.org or by calling 978-552-4188. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
This year’s premier event sponsors include the Suzanne I. and Clive B. Fazioli Charitable Foundation as the lead sponsor and TD Bank is the chateau sponsor.