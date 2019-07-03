HAVERHILL — The public library will have free showings of recent films at 2 p.m. on July 6, at 6 p.m. on July 8 and at 6 p.m. on July 22. Check haverhillpl.org or call 978-373-1586, ext. 608 for the specific title.
Explore Moon to Mars with NASA
HAVERHILL — The public library will celebrate the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on July 11. The library will be streaming this event live from NASA. The Apollo lunar flights may have ended in 1972, but the moon has remained of great interest to NASA and scientists around the world. Explore with us as we take a look back at the historic program while we prepare to send humans back to the Moon, this time to stay.
Summer tennis camp to start
LONDONDERRY — An eight-lesson summer tennis camp is held July 8-18 at the Skip Burbine tennis courts on Sargent Road. The camp is open to ages 5-11 and lessons are held Monday through Thursday, 9 to 10:30 a.m. Cost for the camp is $65. To register or for more information, email Diane Phelps at dphelps87@comcastnet. or call 603-714-4986.
Philips Academy to host college fair
ANDOVER — Phillips Academy Summer Session will host its annual college fair on Thursday, July 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Case Memorial Cage, located near the Borden Gym, on the Phillips Academy campus, 180 Main St., Andover. The event is free.
Sponsored by the Phillips Academy Summer Session and the (MS)2 (Math and Science for Minority Students Program), the fair will bring together representatives from more than 100 schools from across the country to meet with students and parents as they begin the college search process.
The fair provides an opportunity for students and their families to familiarize themselves with a wide range of colleges and universities of various sizes, geographic locations, and programmatic emphases. Representatives will have literature to hand out and will be available to answer questions.
For more information about the fair, contact the Phillips Academy Summer Session at 978-749-4400.
Free talk on end-of-life planning
HAVERHILL — Attorney Gerald L. Shyavitz will discuss end-of-life planning as well as Medicaid planning, protecting home and assets, living trusts, and durable powers of attorney at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
His presentation will include a short video on topics such as how to select an agent or proxy, weighing the odds of survival, personal priorities and spiritual values that are important to medical decisions, and conversation scripts: getting past the resistance with your agent; and a proxy quiz that both you and agent take separately and then compare to see if you are on same page.
To register for this important discussion cal 978-374-2390, ext. 3911 or 3916.
Windham Academy to host fundraiser
WINDHAM — Windham Academy Public Charter School hosts a summer fundraiser on Saturday, July 20, 2 to 6 p.m. at Club 14 in Windham. Tickets are $15 per child or $25 per adult and include entry to the club, appetizers, and two hours of unlimited virtual reality golf and games. Half of all of ticket sales from the fundraiser will directly benefit Windham Academy.
New Hampshire public charter schools like Windham Academy typically receive less than half the funding of traditional public schools. As a result, Windham Academy relies on fundraisers, donations and volunteers to supplement funding the educations of its students. Funds from the summer fundraiser will help the school as it continues construction of its new building on campus at 1 Industrial Drive in Windham. For more information and tickets to Windham Academy’s summer fundraiser, visit windhamacademy.net.