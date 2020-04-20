HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a series of virtual programs over the next few weeks.
Register for any of these programs at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Craft hour for adults is April 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. This meeting will be held using Zoom.
The Get Lit Book Club, a social book club designed for 20- and 30-something readers in Greater Haverhill will meet virtually April 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss "The Heretic's Daughter" by Kathleen Kent.
Cooking discussion group meets April 22 from 7 to 8 p.m. This meeting will be held using Zoom.
Conversation cafe' meets April 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Nonfiction book group meets April 23 at 7 p.m. to discuss "Bossypants" by Tina Fey.
Poetry in opera workshop is April 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with Guerilla Opera.
Stretch and flow yoga class meets April 27 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is for all levels and is led by Elissa Shoreman.
Fiction book group meets April 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to discuss "The Readers of Broken Wheel" recommend by Katarina Bivald. This meeting will be held using Zoom.
Pop up art school class for teens is April 30 from 3 to 4 p.m. This program is for grades six to 12 and will be held using Zoom.
Virtual Children’s programs include: Lapsit on Facebook Live every Monday at 10 a.m. Ms. Amanda will post an exciting project on YouTube every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Mr. Chance will broadcast live every Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m. Ms. Joan will host a fun-filled story time for preschoolers on YouTube every Thursday at 10 a.m. Mr. Chance will have an interactive story circle on Zoom on Saturdays at 10 a.m.
What to do if you find young wildlife
HAVERHILL — In light of the COVID-19 emergency, Massachusetts residents are spending a lot of time in their homes and yards. Do you know what to do if you find a baby bird, a nest of newborn bunnies, or another young animal in your yard this spring?
The arrival of spring means the arrival of young wildlife. Every year, the lives of young creatures are disturbed by people who take young animals from the wild in a well-intentioned attempt to save them, but this often does more harm than good. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding the public that young wildlife belong in the wild and urging residents to leave young wildlife alone.
Finding a young animal alone does not mean it’s been abandoned or needs to be rescued. Adults are often nearby and visit their young only occasionally to avoid detection from predators.
Keeping pets indoors or restrained helps wildlife, as pets often like to chase and hunt songbirds and other animals. This also helps your pets avoid health and safety dangers posed by wild animals, other pets or automobiles.
To learn what to do if you find a baby bird, a fawn, a bunny or other young mammals, visit Mass Wildlife at tinyurl.com/y93ved5z.