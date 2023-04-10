HAVERHILL — After an outcry from residents who said they don’t want a bar in their neighborhood, the License Commission last week rescinded a liquor license it had granted in March to the owner of Napoli’s Pizza in Haverhill, who was looking to open a tavern at the corner of 8th Avenue and Cedar Street.
When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune, pizza shop owner Richard LeClaire said he could not comment on the decision as he plans to take legal action against the city.
The Commission had issued a liquor license to LeClaire at its March 2 meeting in a 2-1 vote, with Chairman Joseph Edwards and Commissioner Laura Angus voting in favor and Commissioner Patrick Driscoll opposed. Driscoll said he was against a license mainly because the neighborhood has evolved with an increase in homeownership. He felt that a bar was not a good fit.
Following the April 6 Commission meeting during which Edwards and Driscoll voted to rescind the license and Angus voted to keep it in place, LeClaire, a Plaistow resident, posted a message on his Napoli’s Pizza Facebook page saying the shop would be closed Saturday, April 8, “until further notice.”
“There will be a legal action against the city,” he said in his posting. “It was not a legal action and will be dealt with. Sorry, we will miss our patrons! I will probably move the pizza to our Plaistow location.”
LeClaire was referring to Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, which he owns and operates on Route 125 in Plaistow.
LeClaire’s lawyer, Brian Chase, who also attended the April 6 meeting, said the issue is open to appeal and defended LeClaire saying he intends to be a good neighbor.
Several neighbors spoke out against the return of bar to their neighborhood.
Cedar Street resident Cathy Weeden said the building at 119 Cedar St. where LeClaire hoped to open Napoli’s Tavern once housed a bar owned by a police officer and his son and that neighbors had to call police on them. She questioned LeClaire’s stated “one drink per hour” rule.
“Does that mean Snow White is going to be your hostess?” she asked sarcastically. “Cedar Street has worked really hard to try to rezone itself by itself with decent people. We don’t need a bar and I don’t care what you call it, that’s exactly what this is.”
LeClaire had said that in addition to alcohol, he planned to sell pizza, spinach pies and meat pies he would transport from his Napoli’s Pizza to the tavern for reheating.
Weeden said she feared the same problems will occur as happened when a bar last operated at that site.
“Blocked driveways, loud music, crowds, noise and trash,” she said. “There’s a better place for this and 8th Avenue and Cedar Street is not one.”
Cedar Street resident Paul Staponitis said his neighborhood has improved since the days when gang activity, illegal drug sales and shootings took place.
“It’s getting to be lot better now than it was a couple of years ago,” he said. “Putting a bar in the area is a bad idea. It’s a residential area.”
Neighbor Martha Meads said that when bars operated at the site she’d find “massive” numbers of cigarette butts in front of her house along with nip bottles, cups, hypodermic needles and used condoms.
“There is no upside to this,” she said about LeClaire’s plan. “There is no improvement to the neighborhood.”
Chase said the last time a bar operated at the site was nine years ago under different ownership and that it doesn’t represent LeClaire or his plan.
“Litter of alcoholic bottles is unfortunately part of life in the city of Haverhill,” Chase said. “To say that’s part of his (LeClaire’s) ownership for a tavern that’s not even open yet is simply not the case.”
Police Capt. Wayne Tracy told the Commission that the concerns of neighbors are valid based on past experiences with former drinking establishments at that location and that it taxed police resources to constantly respond to loitering, parking issues, loud music and other complaints.
Edwards told LeClaire and his lawyer they can appeal the decision to the state’s Alcohol Beverages Control Commission.
