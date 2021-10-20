ANDOVER — Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses is hosting its Minis and Martinis fundraiser Oct. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funds support the nonprofit that brings therapy horses to local veterans, nursing homes and other places.
For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/2XpJLnz.
Veterans invited on canoe adventures
NEWBURY — Veteran Canoe Adventures will kick off Sunday, Oct. 24, with trips launching from White Rose Canoe at 291 High Road, Newbury. Canoe trips will take place a few times a year, and each trip will be free to veterans.
Organizers say the focus is to create a therapeutic outing for area veterans to come together, enjoy time with each other, and bond over floating down the Parker River and enjoying a picnic during the day. This program is held in partnership with White Rose Canoe, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, Disabled and Limbless Veterans, and area Veteran Services Officers.
Register online at www.donaldjarvis.com/events.
For more information, contact Donald Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com or 978-308-9186.
Trick or treating returns to downtown Andover
ANDOVER — Trick or treaters get one special afternoon where businesses in downtown Andover are opening their candy jars.
From 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 downtown trick or treating is back.
Chic Consignment has already signed on to participate. The town will be updating the list of participating businesses in the coming days at andoverma.gov/calendar.
Annual Greek Festival planned
HAVERHILL — The annual Greek Festival sponsored by the Holy Apostles Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox will be held Nov. 5, 6 and 7 at the Hellenic Community Center, 154-156 Winter St.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov 7.
The menu of authentic Greek cuisine includes lamb shanks, souvlaki, moussaka, pastitsio, spinach pie, and other specialties. Homemade Greek pastries and traditional loukoumades will be available throughout the weekend. Take-out will also be available on both days.
On the evening of Nov. 6, live Greek music will echo throughout the hall. Raffle prizes, free admission and parking. For more information, contact the church office at 978-373-3311.
Holiday card printing workshop
HAVERHILL — Let your imagination run free at a holiday card printing workshop Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of Printing. Brandon Gamm, inventor of the Prixel printmaking kit, will show printmakers of all ages how to design and print a greeting card using Prixel’s unique grid system of raised letters and symbols.
Participants will leave the workshop with 25 4-by 6-inch cards to send to friends and family.
Limited to 10 people at $55 each. Discounted kits will be available for purchase at the event. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
To register, go to www.museumofprinting.org and click the red DONATE button at top right of screen. Fill out a donate form for $55 for each registrant. A light lunch will be provided.
For more on Prixel, see https://prixel.com.